BEIJING, Sept 23 China's state planner has
rejected a request by steelmakers for coal mines to ramp up
coking coal production to bring down prices that have rallied in
the face of tight supply, sources said on Friday.
China is trying to cut inefficient coal production as part
of efforts to reduce pollution and trim excess capacity but
tighter supplies and increased consumption during the summer
have pushed up prices.
Domestic prices of coking coal, a key ingredient in
steelmaking, have more than doubled to 900 yuan per tonne in
2016, as years of oversupply came to an end.
At a hastily-called meeting on Friday in Beijing, the
National Development and Reform Commission gave the green light
for 74 major miners to increase output of thermal coal, two
sources familiar with the meeting said, but rejected the request
made by steelmakers earlier this month.
"The NDRC has decided not to interfere with the (coking
coal) market," said an executive with a coking coal producer.
That increase in thermal coal production could unleash as
much as 15 million tonnes a month of new capacity.
The NDRC said after the meeting that the coal price rally
was not sustainable and the government had "plenty of measures
and room" to manage prices, state television reported on its
official microblog.
In a statement posted on its official website, the NDRC also
said it would allow efficient coal mines to operate between 276
to 330 working days per year.
Traders were split on where the prices could go from here,
though steel mills will not find any relief from domestic coking
coal suppliers.
"We are close to an upper end of the price rally," said the
coking coal executive, who declined to be named because he is
not authorised to speak to media.
