GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
BEIJING Feb 28 China produced 3.52 billion tonnes of raw coal in 2011, 8.7 percent more than a year earlier, the official People's Daily reported on Tuesday, citing figures from a national coal conference.
The conference also called for controls on coal consumption and measures to force industries to upgrade and improve energy efficiency, the newspaper reported.
The National Bureau of Statistics, which publishes China's commodities output and other data, does not regularly disclose raw coal production figures.
Energy consumption totalled 3.48 billion tonnes of standard coal last year, 7 percent more than a year earlier, the statistics bureau has said.
Of the total, coal consumption increased 9.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the bureau. It did not give an outright volume. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Chris Lewis)
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The Senate on Thursday moved closer to approving President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency even as nearly 800 former officials urged the chamber to reject the nominee, who sued the agency more than a dozen times as attorney general of oil-producing Oklahoma.
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year