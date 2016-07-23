SHANGHAI, July 23 China has set up a coal asset
management firm as part of its effort to reduce excess capacity
in the sector, China's state-owned assets regulator said.
China Shenhua Group, China National Coal Group Corp, China
Reform Holdings Corp and China Chengtong Holdings Group have
jointly set up the firm, the State-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission said in a website statement.
The asset management firm will be mainly used to help cut
overcapacity, push consolidation for state-owned coal resources
and promote state-owned coal companies to restructure and
upgrade.
China has vowed to tackle price-sapping supply gluts in
major industrial sectors, and said in February it would close
100 million to 150 million tonnes of steel capacity and 500
million tonnes of coal production in the coming three to five
years.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Brenda Goh; Editing by Robert
Birsel)