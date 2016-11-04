BEIJING Nov 4 China National Coal Group (ChinaCoal) is in talks with utilities on setting 2017 contract prices and hopes to sign more contracts for next year versus 2016, the company's spokesman said.
Jiang Chun, the spokesman for ChinaCoal, also told Reuters that the company has not further cut its thermal coal prices after it and other top coal miners met with the state planner on Thursday to discuss soaring prices for the fuel.
Before the meeting was called on Thursday, the company had already lowered its thermal coal prices by 10 yuan ($1.48) a tonne.
Jiang, the spokesman, did not give a timeframe for the negotiations on the long-term contracts.
($1 = 6.7615 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason)
Next In Oil report
As crude prices rise, China's oil majors set to lift capex for first time in years
BEIJING, Jan 26 China's oil majors are expected to pump up spending in 2017 for the first time in years, scrambling to squeeze more barrels of crude out of ageing domestic wells in the hope that higher prices are here to stay.
Singapore's Keppel posts smallest annual profit in a decade
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's Keppel Corporation Ltd said on Thursday fourth-quarter net profit fell 65 percent and 2016 profits tumbled to a decade low due to a dearth of orders at its rig-building business and provisions for impairments.