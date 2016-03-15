SHUANGYASHAN, China, March 15 A protest by
thousands of state coal mine workers in a depressed part of
northeastern China has ended, with locals saying authorities
agreed to pay the labourers two months' salary if they called
off the demonstration.
The speedy end to a protest that erupted on Saturday in the
city of Shuangyashan underscored the government's sensitivity to
labour unrest, as it embarks on plans to restructure state-owned
industries that involve laying off 5-6 million workers.
Thousands of coal miners employed by Longmay Group-owned
Shuangyashan Mine had marched through the city's streets holding
up banners saying: "We want to live, we want to eat," according
to photographs posted on social media.
Police cars and patrolmen were still at the site of the
demonstration on Tuesday, but shopkeepers nearby said the crowd
dispersed quickly after the Shuangyashan city government offered
them money.
"Now that they've given out two months of salaries, the
workers have stopped stirring up trouble," said a worker in a
nearby district who said he was employed by Dongrongsan Mine,
part of Shuangyashan Mine.
"It shows that all workers want is stable pay," he added,
declining to be named for fear of reprisal from the authorities.
Another Longmay worker said on Monday that he had been
notified of the payout.
According to state-run Global Times, the protests were
sparked by comments made last week by the Heilongjiang governor,
Lu Hao, who said the largest coal mining group in the province,
Longmay Group, had not withheld salaries despite suffering heavy
financial losses.
Lu apologised on Saturday and conceded that the company
still owed wages, the newspaper added.
Government officials at the Shuangyashan foreign affairs
bureau told Reuters reporters that they were not allowed to
report without permission and escorted them out of town on
Tuesday.
An officer at the Shuangyashan police station said she was
not clear about the situation and referred questions to the
propaganda office. A call to the police propaganda office went
unanswered.
Shuangyashan Mine's propaganda department, the Shuangyashan
communist party office propaganda department and the city's
department of human resources and social security did not answer
calls made outside office hours.
Longmay Group, owned by the provincial government, has been
making losses since 2012 and said last year that it would adopt
a "wartime work atmosphere" to cut its bloated 248,000 headcount
by as much as 100,000.
"We don't understand these things," said the Dongrongsan
mine employee, when asked about Longmay's restructuring plans.
"We're just workers and peasants. What we care about is filling
our stomachs and having warm clothes."
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Additional Reporting by John Ruwitch,
Joseph Radford and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Mike Collett-White)