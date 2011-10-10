SHANGHAI Oct 10 China's Daqin rail line, a major coal transportation railway in the country, has resumed full operations after 12 days of planned maintenance, the operating company said on Monday.

The rail, which moves coal from the mining centre of Shanxi province to the key Qinhuangdao port, completed the maintenance on Oct. 8, eight days ahead of schedule, Daqin Railway Co Ltd said.

The resumption of the rail road, a major coal artery in China that aims to transport 450 million tonnes of coal in 2011, could put a cap on previously rising domestic coal prices and cool users' appetite for imports.

Coal stockpiles at the key Qinhuangdao port have already risen to 4.61 million tonnes, from 3.95 million tonnes a week ago, data from industry portal sxcoal.com showed.

Increased transport capacity, coupled with the re-opening of two major coal mines in Shanxi by China Coal Energy Ltd and slower economic activity, could crimp utilities' demand for coal imports, traders said.

"Many power plants in the south already have a decent inventory and there's no big urgency to stock up. There's also a lot of caution on making new orders given the economic uncertainties," said a Chinese buyer.

China Coal said on Sunday it had received official approval to resume production at two of its five underground coal mines that were suspended for a safety inspection last month following an accident at a mine operated by its parent that killed at least 10 people.

The Daqin rail line transports on average about 1.25 million tonnes of coal a day and the maintenance had cut volumes by about a quarter.

Benchmark Chinese steam coal prices hovered between 845 and 855 yuan a tonne on Monday, up from 830-840 yuan a week ago, data from sxcoal showed. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Ken Wills)