BEIJING Jan 9 China's Shanxi province, the
country's top coal producer, plans to cap output and consolidate
the industry around big producers over the next four years in a
bid to boost effiency, according to a blueprint by the
provincial government.
Major producers will be set up with a separate focus on
thermal coal, coking coal and anthracite, while smaller
producers will be merged into larger ones, the local authority
said on its official website (www.shanxi.gov.cn).
The province's annual coal output would be capped by 2020 at
1 billion tonnes and capacity at 1.2 billion tonnes annually by
2020. Shanxi produced nearly 1 billion tonnes of coal in 2015.
Shanxi, in the country's north, accounts for about a quarter
of coal production in China, which has been working to curb
overcapacity and a supply glut of the fossil fuel as part of a
longer term plan to shift to cleaner fuels.
For thermal coal, which is used in power generation, Datong
Coal Mining Group and China Coal Pingshuo Group will become the
top hubs, each with an annual capacity of 100 million tonnes,
the province said.
Shanxi's central region was expected to become a coking coal
base. Shanxi Coking Coal would be the top producer,
operating 107 mines with an annual capacity of 181 million
tonnes. It also has coal washing capacity of 120 million tonnes.
The province currently supplies coking coal to China's top
steel mills and also exports to Japan and Korea.
Shanxi's eastern regions will focus on anthracite, a high
quality coal with fewest impurity and highest calorific value.
Yangquan Coal Industry Group, Lu'an Mining Industry Group and
Jincheng Anthracite Mining Group will be the top three producers
tapping the province's largest mine Qinshui, the report said.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Beijing newsroom; Editing by
Richard Pullin)