BEIJING, Sept 30 Coal inventories at China's key
power plants have increased by 10 percent this month, the
government said on Friday, amid growing concerns about soaring
prices and dwindling supplies due to government-enforced mine
closures.
Stocks have increased by 5.28 million tonnes to 56.06
million tonnes since the end of August, equivalent to 17 days of
consumption, the the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC) said.
Stocks at the port of Qinhuangdao in Hebei province, the
country's major sea-borne coal transportation hub, have risen 21
percent to 3.17 million tonnes since August.
