BEIJING, March 22 China's top power groups are
lobbying the local government in the western region of Ningxia
to require their main thermal coal supplier to cut prices as
they are bleeding cash due to surging coal costs and falling
power prices, two sources said.
A glut of renewable and coal-fired power capacity in the
Ningxia Autonomous Region has pushed down electricity prices,
forcing utilities to sell their power at a discount after the
government liberalised its power market. Prices in the region
are the lowest in the country.
Seven of China's largest electricity generators including
the Ningxia subdivision of China Datang Corp, China
Guodian Corp, China Huadian Group, China Huaneng
Group and Chinalco Ningxia Energy Co asked Ningxia
regional authorities to force China's largest miner Shenhua
Group Corp to lower its coal price to 260 yuan
($37.79) per tonne from 320 per tonne.
The companies submitted the proposal in a document, seen by
Reuters, to the Ningxia government on March 17.
In the proposal, the companies also asked the government to
temporarily suspend the region's new wholesale power trading
market and increase the volume of coal to the region from Inner
Mongolia.
The move follows a months-long rally in thermal coal prices
in China, the world's top consumer of the fuel, amid
fresh concerns about tighter supplies and robust demand even as
winter draws to an end.
An official from the Ningxia Economic and Information
Committee, which is handling the matter, told Reuters that he
met with representatives from the companies on Tuesday.
He confirmed the authenticity of the proposal, but declined
to be named because he is not authorised to speak to media.
The seven companies and Shenhua were not immediately
available for comment.
"The cost of producing coal-fired electricity has reached
0.27 yuan per kWh, which is higher than our sales price," the
seven companies said in the proposal. "Right now we are fully
unprofitable."
Though this seems isolated to the region, the move
illustrates the challenges for utilities, who are facing a
double whammy of weak electricity prices and soaring raw
material costs even as the peak demand season nears an end.
It also highlights the balancing act that regional
authorities must perform between the interests of coal miners
and utilities. Coal-fired power accounts for the majority of
China's supplies.
The issue has also fuelled concerns about the country's
ambition to reform its power market by liberalising power prices
through the trading scheme.
Power company profitability is a major interest for the
central government, which intervened last year to prevent a
winter heating crisis when thermal coal prices soared to
multi-year highs and forced mining cutbacks tightened supplies.
The Ningxia official said the local government is hesitant
to intervene in the coal market again, chastened by last year's
experiences. Earlier this month, the central government said it
would not intervene as long as prices are stable, handing
oversight to the regional governments.
"We will consider bringing together the power companies as
well as coal producers to negotiate coal prices," the official
said.
"But coal prices are not the only reason that these
utilities are not profitable."
($1 = 6.8815 Chinese yuan renminbi)
