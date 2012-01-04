BEIJING Jan 4 China aims to produce 30
billion cubic metres of coalbed methane gas in 2015, more than
triple the about 9 bcm produced in 2010, the National
Development and Reform Commission said as part of a five-year
plan for the industry.
The target, specific to the unconventional gas industry, is
higher than an earlier 21 bcm goal reported by the China Energy
News last month as part of the five-year plan for energy science
and technology.
Of the output target, 16 bcm will be produced in ground
development projects and 14 bcm will be pumped from coal mine
projects.
The Ministry of land and Resources has issued licenses to
coalbed gas developers that do not carry the right to extract
coal.
Coalminers often pump coalbed gas into the air
before extracting coal. About 30 percent of such gas was
utilised in 2010.
China aims to find 1 trillion cubic metres of proven
geological reserves of coal seam gas by 2015, up from current
proven deposits of 273.4 bcm, according to the five-year plan
for coal seam gas development and utilisation.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)