BEIJING Jan 4 China aims to produce 30 billion cubic metres of coalbed methane gas in 2015, more than triple the about 9 bcm produced in 2010, the National Development and Reform Commission said as part of a five-year plan for the industry.

The target, specific to the unconventional gas industry, is higher than an earlier 21 bcm goal reported by the China Energy News last month as part of the five-year plan for energy science and technology.

Of the output target, 16 bcm will be produced in ground development projects and 14 bcm will be pumped from coal mine projects.

The Ministry of land and Resources has issued licenses to coalbed gas developers that do not carry the right to extract coal.

Coalminers often pump coalbed gas into the air before extracting coal. About 30 percent of such gas was utilised in 2010.

China aims to find 1 trillion cubic metres of proven geological reserves of coal seam gas by 2015, up from current proven deposits of 273.4 bcm, according to the five-year plan for coal seam gas development and utilisation. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)