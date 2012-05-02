BEIJING May 2 A Coca-Cola Co bottling
plant in China has suspended production after chlorine was found
in its products, although the level was low and the drinks did
not pose a safety problem, a company spokeswoman said on
Wednesday.
The plant in Shanxi province suspended all production on
Monday to look into the issue, spokeswoman Joanna Price said.
"We're working with the local PSB (Public Security Bureau)
with a view to getting the plant reopened," Price said.
The problem dated back to early February, when modifications
were made to the plant's water pipelines as part of its water
conservation efforts, according to a statement from Coca-Cola
Shanxi Beverage Co.
"As a result of an operational error, water used for rinsing
beverage packages entered into the water for finished products,"
the statement said.
"The water used for rinsing contains trace levels of
residual chlorine that are lower than the national standards for
drinking water, and the final beverage was safe to consume," it
said.
The plant's quality control discovered the problem at the
time and addressed the issue, said the statement, which also
apologised "for this operating error."
The level of chlorine was below World Health Organisation
tolerances and China's national standard for purified drinking
water, Price said. She couldn't say when the plant would resume
production.
Chinese and foreign food and drink manufacturers and
retailers in China are frequently called to task over quality
issues ranging from lower-quality ingredients than advertised to
toxic ingredients that have led to deaths.
In 2008, at least six children died and nearly 300,000 fell
ill from powdered milk laced with melamine, an industrial
chemical added to low quality or diluted milk to fool inspectors
checking for protein levels.
(Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)