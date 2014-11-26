BEIJING Nov 26 China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Corporation (COFCO) will take control of fellow state-owned firm China Huafu Trade and Development Group, a regulator said on Wednesday, as part of Beijing's reforms to boost the efficiency of the state sector.

Conglomerate COFCO is one of a handful of companies chosen to lead the reforms. It has greater autonomy than most state-owned companies and is mandated to be more market-oriented.

Huafu, which manages Chinese reserves of foodstuffs such as sugar and meat, will move from under the government's direct control and be managed by COFCO.

The merger has been approved by the cabinet and will make Huafu a wholly-owned subsidiary of COFCO, according to a notice on the government's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) website. Huafu has registered capital of 1.33 billion yuan ($217 million).

China has launched an ambitious series of reforms aimed at boosting the efficiency and transparency of state-owned enterprises (SOEs). In July, Beijing named COFCO and five other central government conglomerates to pilot reform measures.

Moody's has described COFCO as a "role model" for SOEs. It controls a large number of listed companies overseas and in China, including COFCO Land Holdings Ltd.

A year after President Xi Jinping called for measures to diversify ownership and improve management at state-owned firms, China is set to release a document which will provide new nationwide principles to draw non-state capital and grant managers more freedom from political interference, according to officials briefed on the plan.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance said state companies had suffered from rising operating costs, particularly financing expenses, even as revenues rose.

(1 US dollar = 6.1386 Chinese yuan)