BEIJING May 4 China's state-owned Cofco Corp plans to increase its pig farm capacity by two-thirds to 5 million hogs per year by 2020 and will boost imports to meet demand in the world's biggest pork market, vice president Ma Jianping said on Thursday.

Cofco's current capacity is 3 million tonnes.

Ma is also chairman of Cofco's meat division, which listed in Hong Kong last year. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)