(Clarifies trading volume in paragraph 5 was for month of August)

* Coke futures margin requirement cut to 7 pct

* Daily trading limit reduced to 5 percent

By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong

SHANGHAI, Sept 14 China's Dalian Commodity Exchange said on Wednesday that it plans to drop margin requirements for coke futures <0#DCJ:> to 7 percent from 10 percent from next week, to boost trade of the world's first such hedging tool.

Daily trading limits for coke futures will be trimmed to 5 percent from 6 percent, effective from the same date, the exchange said on its website.

A lack of large-scale participation by Chinese industrial players including steel mills, the top consumer of coke, and coke producers, means coke futures trade at a tiny fraction of Shanghai rebar futures.

China is the world's largest coke producer and consumer. Coke is a key steelmaking ingredient besides iron ore.

Daily average trading volume of January coke futures stood at 2,848 tonnes in August, compared with more than 160,000 tonnes per day for rebar futures during the same month.

"The exchange aims to raise the liquidity of coke futures, as the financial tool has failed to attract significant interest from steel mills and coke producers since its debut," said Galaxy Futures analyst Ma Cheng. "There is hardly any price volatility, so they see no speculative opportunities."

The exchange launched trading in coke futures on April 15, aiming to provide a hedging tool for steel mills and coke producers.

Futures products traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the largest agricultural commodity exchange in Asia, include corn, soybeans, soybean oil, and RBD palm olein. (Editing by Chris Lewis)