BEIJING, July 9 Chinese state-owned aircraft maker Comac said its C919 commercial jet would not make its maiden flight this year, confirming a Reuters report that had said the programme was delayed because assembly was taking longer than expected.

Comac wants the narrow-body C919, which will be China's only home-grown commercial jet, to rival the Airbus A320 and the 737 jets from Boeing.

The jet was originally scheduled to fly by end-2015, but a Shanghai-based Comac spokesman said the first aircraft would now roll off the assembly line at the end of the year. The timing of the maiden flight will be announced after that, he added.

The spokesman did not give a reason for the delay but people familiar with the matter had told Reuters in May there were delays in the final assembly process.

The sources had also said the maiden flight had been postponed to the first half of 2016, with deliveries scheduled for 2018 slipping to as late as 2020.

Further delays will make it harder for the plane to make an impact beyond its home market, industry analysts say. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Writing by Siva Govindasamy; Editing by Miral Fahmy)