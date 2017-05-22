SHANGHAI May 22 China and Russia on Monday completed the formal registration of a joint venture to build a proposed wide-body jet, kickstarting the full-scale development of a programme that ultimately aims to compete with Boeing and Airbus.

State planemakers Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and Russia's United Aircraft Corp (UAC) said at a ceremony in Shanghai the JV would aim to build a "competitive long range wide-body commercial aircraft".

The two firms first announced the twin-aisle jet programme in 2014 but the project has so far been slow to materialise.

In November, the firms said they had set up a joint venture in Shanghai and unveiled a mock-up of the wide-body jet, based around a basic version that would seat 280 and have a range of up to 12,000 kilometres (7,500 miles). (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)