BRIEF-Aiming says arrest of staff and unauthorized access
* Says unauthorized access happened and user's account in smart phone game was sold
SHANGHAI May 22 China and Russia on Monday completed the formal registration of a joint venture to build a proposed wide-body jet, kickstarting the full-scale development of a programme that ultimately aims to compete with Boeing and Airbus.
State planemakers Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and Russia's United Aircraft Corp (UAC) said at a ceremony in Shanghai the JV would aim to build a "competitive long range wide-body commercial aircraft".
The two firms first announced the twin-aisle jet programme in 2014 but the project has so far been slow to materialise.
In November, the firms said they had set up a joint venture in Shanghai and unveiled a mock-up of the wide-body jet, based around a basic version that would seat 280 and have a range of up to 12,000 kilometres (7,500 miles). (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Says unauthorized access happened and user's account in smart phone game was sold
June 22 UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Ltd
* Says it adjusts conversion price of its convertible corporate bonds to 9.93 yuan per share from 10 yuan per share, effective June 26