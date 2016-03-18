(Repeats with no changes. The opinions expressed here are those
of the author, a columnist for Reuters)
By Andy Home
LONDON, March 17 "Why did nobody see it coming?"
With this simple question, posed to Professor Luis Garicano
of the London School of Economics in November 2008, Britain's
Queen Elizabeth famously summed up the layman's astonishment
that an obscure part of the derivatives universe could trigger a
global financial crisis.
A similar question might be posed of the world's miners
right now.
Having collectively bet the house on a commodities
"supercycle" only to see the "super" part of that cycle dissolve
in front of their eyes, they are now fighting the numerous fires
engulfing their overstretched balance sheets.
They simply don't appear to have seen it coming.
But then, if you believe Andrew Mackenzie, chief executive
of BHP Billiton , they didn't see the original
boom coming either.
Speaking at the AFR Summit in Melbourne earlier this week,
Mackenzie confessed that the economic rise of China earlier this
century "happened at a scale and a pace we simply didn't see
coming."
"Many (including BHP Billiton) were unprepared for what has
been the greatest commodities boom of our time."
Having failed to foresee the boom, they also failed to
foresee the bust.
"While BHP Billiton anticipated emerging trends that
signalled the end of the boom, we didn't expect the scale and
the speed with which it happened."
Which is why BHP Billiton and other major iron ore miners
are now engaged in a brutal "last man standing" war of attrition
in a market that has not just stopped booming but is actually
contracting.
But how did nobody see it coming?
HOUSING BUBBLES
The answer may at least in part go all the way back to that
royal question on economics.
It's not just that the Crisis of 2008-2009 is still with us
in the form of "whatever it takes" central bank intervention to
prop up still foundering economies.
It's more that the current "slowdown" in China has its roots
in the same collapse of the house of over-mortgaged U.S. housing
cards.
Faced with an export shock rippling out from what soon
morphed from a financial to a manufacturing crisis, Beijing
unleashed its unprecedented domestic stimulus package.
The twin pillars of this gargantuan stimulus were
infrastructure and housing.
It is an extraordinary fact that in just three years, 2011,
2012 and 2013, China used more cement than the United States did
in the 20th century, 6.6 billion tonnes compared with 4.4
billion, according to figures from the U.S. Geological Survey.
And a whole lot of iron ore, steel, copper and just about
every other industrial commodity you can think of.
In the short term Beijing's emergency measures did the trick
in terms of both insulating the Chinese economy from the
collapse in trade everywhere and firing up commodity-dependent
economies such as Australia and Brazil.
It's the play-out of the longer-term negative effects that
have caused the "super" to drop off the "supercycle".
Too much property was built too quickly, particularly in
smaller, new cities. Too much capacity was built to feed what
was an unsustainable rate of construction in industries such as
steel. And too much debt, often of dubious quality, was
accumulated in the credit binge.
Quite simply, one housing bubble, that in the United States,
created another one in China.
It's the engineered deflation of the Chinese housing bubble
that is now roiling the world's metal producers.
Beijing has made it clear that it expects property
developers to run down unsold inventory, particularly outside of
major cities, before embarking on new developments.
It could be a long process.
Analysts at Macquarie Bank estimate that Chinese steel usage
in the construction sector peaked in 2013 and will be 20 percent
lower by 2020. ("Commodity Comment - Chinese construction",
March 11, 2016).
BUSINESS AS USUAL?
With hindsight the warnings of a potential commodities crash
were there for everyone to see.
Rather than being hidden in the spreadsheets of market
derivatives quants, as was the case in the U.S. housing crash,
they were all too visible in the form of newly-built but eerily
deserted housing complexes across China's lesser cities.
So why didn't the likes of BHP see them?
In large part, perhaps, because the 2009-2013 construction
boom looked like a continuation of the pre-Crisis trend, which
had been one of rapid industrialisation and urbanisation in
China.
Beijing wasn't changing the rules of its economic game, it
was simply accelerating them.
To the outside world, it appeared business as usual after a
brief interruption caused by the Global Financial Crisis.
The longer-term trend line may have shifted shape,
steepening in the short term, but the consensus was that it was
still in place, which is why BHP and others were forecasting
Chinese steel consumption only to peak some time in the next
decade.
What those photos of Chinese ghost cities were telling us,
though, was that this was not business as usual, even by Chinese
standards.
As Macquarie puts it, "bluntly" to use its own word, "China
got urbanisation very wrong."
"While developers and local governments built out provincial
manufacturing hubs in expectation of the next wave of migration,
in actual fact China has developed like any other economy -
strong growth in the largest cities as the service industry
boomed."
This has created a yawning gulf between the property market
in major cities, which is once again showing signs of
speculative life, and that just about everywhere else, where
clearing unsold inventory has been designated a key
"supply-side" priority over the next five-year plan.
DOING THEIR JOB
If Chinese central planners got urbanisation wrong, the
world's miners were guilty of putting too much faith in
Beijing's ability to engineer the Chinese economy in any way
they saw fit.
Both misread just how profound had been the original Crisis
and just how double-edged was the sword that Beijing wielded to
tackle it.
As with the original financial meltdown, everyone involved
saw it as business as usual and strove to do the best job they
could, which in the case of BHP and its iron ore peers, meant
digging more stuff out of the ground as efficiently as possible.
Because that was in fact the less-reported answer to the
queen by Garicano.
Writing in an editorial for The Guardian newspaper shortly
after, he explained that "what I told the Queen is that the
reason the situation got out of hand is that those working at
every point in the lending chain were eager to continue doing
the job they were paid to do" from mortgage agents to lending
banks to rating agencies to asset managers.
There had been, he added, warnings from economists but they
had been muffled by the group-think.
And there were plenty of warnings from commodity analysts,
particularly those who had spent time in those Chinese ghost
towns.
But having failed to see the boom coming, the world's miners
were in no mood to hear that it wasn't going to continue for a
long time.
"Supercycle" has just turned into good old fashioned
commodity cycle, albeit an extreme one predicated on the
extraordinary events of 2008-2013.
The good times will come again. Just don't expect the
world's miners to see them coming.
(Editing by David Evans)