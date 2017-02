MANADO, Indonesia Aug 12 China will do its part to help stabilise global commodities and energy prices together with Australia and other nations, the country's Trade Minister Chen Deming said on Friday.

Chen made the remarks after a talk with his Australian counterpart Craig Emerson on the sidelines of the ASEAN trade ministers' meeting in Manado, Indonesia. (Reporting by Langi Chiang; Editing by Michael Urquhart)