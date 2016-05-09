BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate considers streamlining existing residential, commercial & leasing businesses
* Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses
BEIJING May 9 China's Dalian Commodity Exchange said on Monday it would continue to strengthen its market monitoring and may raise transaction fees further to curb speculation risks.
Chinese commodities exchanges have stepped up efforts in recent weeks to curb surging prices that some say have been driven by speculation, raising fears of another bubble after last year's stock market collapse.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)