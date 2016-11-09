SHANGHAI Nov 9 China's main commodity exchanges
have asked finance firms to register details of their products,
the latest move by Beijing to increase supervision over risky
products.
China has taken a series of steps this year to cool the rise
of highly leveraged commodities futures products as part of an
attempt to reduce risk in financial markets.
Futures firms, funds, trust companies, brokerages and
insurers, among others, will need to register their asset
management products, the Dalian Commodity Exchange, Shanghai
Futures Exchange and Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange said in
notices posted on Tuesday.
For each product, a firm will need to disclose the fund
manager, the investment consultant and the main shareholder, as
well as other details, the notices said.
The Dalian and Shanghai exchanges asked firms to register
details by Friday, while Zhengzhou set a deadline of Nov. 14.
The exchanges on Tuesday launched a series of fee hikes and
margin increases for some of their most volatile, niche
contracts from coke to glass as authorities cracked down on
speculation that is fuelling a surge in prices.
(Reporting by Engen Tham and Wang Jing; Editing by Richard
Pullin)