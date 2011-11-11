By Carrie Ho and Ruby Lian
SHANGHAI Nov 11 After a series of
tightening measures by China's central bank choked off bank
loans to small- and medium-sized companies (SMEs), many resorted
to importing copper and other commodities as a way to get cheap
loans.
Following are questions and answers on the "cash for
commodity" business in China:
HOW ARE COMPANIES USING COMMODITIES FOR CASH?
The most common way of doing this is to import a
commodity with a letter of credit (LC), whereby a bank pays the
overseas seller and gives the buyer a period of three months to
a year to pay the money back. During this window companies can
sell the cargo and use the proceeds for higher-yielding
investments.
Alternatively, firms can submit a warehouse receipt or a
warrant to use the commodity as collateral for a discounted
loan.
In the case of copper, bank fees and commissions can amount
to 3.5 to 10 percent of the cargo's value for an LC and about 10
to 30 percent for warrant financing, depending on the company's
credit standing with the bank.
WHY COPPER AND STEEL?
The most popular assets used for commodity financing
purposes in China are copper and steel, due to their high
per-tonne value and liquidity in the spot market.
Iron ore and coal are less attractive due to
non-standardised specifications, which limit their appeal to
only selected segments of potential customers, and higher
storage costs because of lower per-tonne value.
Aluminium imports to China are low, and zinc, lead and
nickel suffer from big price swings which can make financing
costs more difficult to control.
In agricultural commodities, soybean imports and stockpiles
have been used by a handful of crushing companies for financing,
as a surprise release of state reserves moved the market into
surplus. Despite their high value, the use of other commodities
such as corn and cotton is limited as Beijing has stringent
import quotas on them.
WHAT IS THE GOVERNMENT DOING ABOUT THIS?
Beijing has introduced various measures to close off
loopholes in the banking system. In March, it restricted
re-exports to prevent China's foreign reserves from further
expanding. to leave the entire sale proceeds in a suspended
account until they can prove to the authorities that it was a
legitimate trade.
In late August, trade financing costs spiked after the
government ordered banks to include margin deposits on LCs and
other trade-related loans.
ARE THERE OTHER "INNOVATIONS" THAT HAVE SURFACED?
After Beijing closed the loopholes, banks are now more wary
of inventory financing. The further squeeze on cash means banks
have also shortened payment terms for LCs and bills of
acceptance. But the competition among banks for yuan deposits
means they have pushed for new financial instruments.
One type of trade financing that has become popular is the
issuance of cross-border LCs, in which a company deposits yuan
into a bank's Chinese branch and in return the bank issues a LC,
usually in U.S. dollars, by one of its offshore branches.
Bankers call this a win-win type loan, as the yuan deposits beef
up their deposit base for other business, while giving companies
easy access to cheap loans in the currency most commodities are
priced in.
Third is a cash pledge, which is similar to collateral
loans. Companies open a separate bank account and pledge those
assets as part of a guarantee for the LCs. Banks are pushing
hard for this type of facility as the pledged money falls out of
the central bank's scope for required reserve ratios.
