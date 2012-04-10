* March oil imports at 5.55 mln bpd; 3rd highest ever
* Iron ore imports at 62.87 mln T, down 3.2 pct on mth
* Copper shipments drop 4.6 pct on mth to 462,182 T
* High stockpiles may crimp China's Q2 import appetite
By Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, April 10 China's imports of major
commodities fell in March from a month ago, but defied
expectations of large corrections to hover near recent highs, as
companies built stocks in hopes the world's second-largest
economy would pick up in the second quarter.
Economic data released so far offers further proof that
China, a major driver of global commodities prices, is at no
risk of a hard landing and its appetite for raw materials will
continue to grow, although at a slower pace.
China's March imports of crude oil came off the previous
month's record to 5.55 million barrels per day (bpd), which was
still the third highest ever, as refiners in the world's second
largest consumer rebuilt stocks.
Copper imports fell 4.6 percent on the month to 462,182
tonnes, while iron ore shipments were at 62.87 million tonnes,
down just 3 percent from the 13-month high recorded in February.
But analysts warned that stockpiles of copper and iron ore
have already risen to lofty levels after months of feverish
imports and China's appetite could ebb in the second quarter.
"The import numbers for most commodities are stronger than
expected, which is a little surprising because anecdotal
evidence tells us that actual demand continues to be pretty
weak," said Andrew Driscoll, a commodities analyst at brokerage
CLSA Asia-Pacific.
Domestic copper demand has stayed lukewarm after January's
Lunar New Year holiday, disappointing importers who had expected
consumption to rise between late March and May - a period that
typically sees a pick up in copper products manufacturing.
But a global economic slowdown has cut Chinese exports,
while Beijing's clampdown on the domestic property sector, a
major copper user, has capped the seasonal demand uptick.
"Our base case is that there will be an incremental easing
in housing policy this quarter, which will help commodities
consumption in the second half. But if that uptick doesn't
happen, the high stocks will be a big concern," Driscoll said.
China returned to an export-led trade surplus of $5.35
billion in March, with weaker-than-expected imports suggesting
soggy first-quarter domestic demand.
But the stronger-than-expected exports suggest a rebound in
the global economy is lifting overseas orders just in time to
offset the slowdown in domestic consumption, reinforcing
analysts' view that China's trade-sensitive economy is set for a
soft landing in 2012.
March data provides the first hard economic numbers of the
year not distorted by the Lunar New Year holiday, which skewed
comparisons for January this year and with February last year.
"Overall, the economy isn't doing too bad and there is
certainly no sign of an abrupt downturn," said Nicholas Zhu,
head of macro-commodity research for China at ANZ Bank.
EYES ON PROPERTY
For China's commodities demand to stage a convincing
rebound, Beijing must further loosen monetary policy and more
crucially, relax a year-long clampdown on the property sector -
a major driver of commodities consumption that made up 13
percent of gross domestic product in 2011.
Traders and analysts reckon the government cannot afford to
keep much longer property curbs that were choking off a crucial
source of funds to local governments already swamped by loans.
The bet has spurred steelmakers to ramp up production,
boosting daily output in the world's top steel producer and
consumer to 1.92 million tonnes from March 11 to 20.
Some international suppliers had also moved copper from the
international market to Shanghai to await a better price,
traders said.
Total copper imports for the quarter have surged 50 percent
to 1.36 million tonnes, while iron ore climbed 6 percent on the
year to 187.6 million.
Separately, China's soybean data was a bright spark, with
March imports jumping 26 percent from a month ago to a year-high
of 4.83 million tonnes, fed by rising demand from the domestic
animal feed industry.
