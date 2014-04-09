* Copper prices hit 3-1/2-yr lows in March, iron ore 1-1/2-yr lows

* Crude oil, coal imports seen down for 2nd month on high stocks

* Soy shipments seen up nearly a 5th, set to rise on Brazil supply

SHANGHAI, April 9 Chinese iron ore and copper imports rebounded in March from the previous month, trade data is expected to show, as steel mills and fabricators boosted shipments to take advantage of prices that had sunk to multi-year lows.

However, imports of crude oil and coal likely fell for the second straight month on tepid demand and high inventories, traders said.

April-June is traditionally the peak demand season for industrial commodities, as construction activities crank up on the back of milder weather and as export orders rise as manufacturing also ramps up in other countries.

Copper prices fell 5.2 percent in March and hit a three-and-a-half-year low, and iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI fell to a one-and-a-half-year low during the month, when it shed 1.1 percent.

That and expectations of an economic rebound encouraged bargain hunting and revived imports, following anaemic demand in February.

Apart from seasonal factors, hopes of a stimulus had also emboldened some companies to ramp up imports. That bet has paid off, with Beijing announcing earlier this month that it would speed up the construction of railway lines.

Beijing has also vowed to spend more than 1 trillion yuan ($161.37 billion) to redevelop shanty towns this year, a move set to buoy demand for raw materials ranging from iron ore to zinc.

The preliminary trade data is due on April 10 (Thursday) at 10 a.m. local time (0200 GMT).

China is forecast to have grown at 7.3 percent in the January-March quarter from a year earlier, its slowest rate in five years, a Reuters poll shows.

CRUDE OIL

Crude imports likely fell for a second month in March as a buildup of product inventories on the back of muted demand led refiners to scale back throughput, analysts said.

Gasoline stocks had surged 10.4 percent by the end of February from month ago while diesel stocks jumped 20.5 percent over the same period as demand fell in the first two months of the year, analysts at Barclays said.

Higher oil prices last month, which hit a two-month high of $112.39 a barrel on the back of simmering tensions between Russia and Ukraine, also curbed buyers' appetite.

Compared to a year ago, though, crude imports are still expected to rise as state-oil firms have inked higher-volume term crude contracts this year with suppliers such as Iraq and Russia to feed new refineries that came online in January.

Month Feb Jan Dec Nov

Volume (mln T) 23.05 28.15 26.78 23.56

Volume (bpd) 6.10 6.63 6.31 5.73

COPPER

Arrivals of copper are expected to rise in March from the previous month as importers scheduled more term shipments amid expectations of improved demand and due to lower prices, traders said.

Despite cheaper prices, however, some importers may have reduced spot purchases as the arbitrage between domestic and imported rates remained unfavourable.

"Spot buying was very quiet since bonded stocks were plentiful and the arbitrage was bad," said a trader at a large Chinese trading house, referring to cheaper domestic prices compared with imports.

China's imports of copper anode, alloy and semi-finished copper products dropped about 30 percent from the previous month to 379,000 tonnes in February due to the Lunar New Year holiday and poor margins for imports.

Month Feb Jan Dec Nov

Volume (tonnes) 379,000 536,000 441,291 435,613

IRON ORE

Iron ore imports by China, the world's top buyer, likely rebounded from the 13-month low struck in February, as traders and mills snapped up cargoes after prices dropped to $104.70 in mid-March, its lowest since October 2012.

Expectations of a seasonal demand lift had also prompted steel mills to steadily raise production in March, which has helped to gradually digest bloated ore inventories.

In a sign of increased shipments, iron ore exports to China from Australia's Port Hedland, which accounts for about a fifth of the globally traded market, jumped 27 percent in March from February to 27 million tonnes.

Despite swollen port stocks at home, many mills preferred to buy imported ore as the use of letters-of-credit allowed them to delay payments, helping to improve their cashflow.

Month Feb Jan Dec Nov

Volume (mln T) 61.24 86.84 73.38 77.84

THERMAL COAL

Steam coal imports are expected to fall further from February's 22.82 million tonnes, which was already a 36 percent drop from January's record levels.

Traders said a price war led by top two producers Shenhua Group and China Coal has also dragged local prices lower, making imports less competitive.

Import orders are expected to fall in the coming months as consumption enters a seasonal demand lull and Beijing moves to cut coal consumption to tackle pollution.

SOY

China's soy imports in March are estimated to rise to 5.69 million tonnes, according to data compiled by the commerce ministry, from 4.8 million tonnes in February.

That is despite poor crushing margins since February, which has prompted some Chinese buyers to cancel and delay cargoes.

Analysts expect China's April imports to rise further and top 6 million tonnes due to large imports from Brazil, the largest soy exporter. ($1 = 6.1968 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by China Commodities & Energy Team; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)