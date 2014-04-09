* Copper prices hit 3-1/2-yr lows in March, iron ore
1-1/2-yr lows
* Crude oil, coal imports seen down for 2nd month on high
stocks
* Soy shipments seen up nearly a 5th, set to rise on Brazil
supply
SHANGHAI, April 9 Chinese iron ore and copper
imports rebounded in March from the previous month, trade data
is expected to show, as steel mills and fabricators boosted
shipments to take advantage of prices that had sunk to
multi-year lows.
However, imports of crude oil and coal likely fell for the
second straight month on tepid demand and high inventories,
traders said.
April-June is traditionally the peak demand season for
industrial commodities, as construction activities crank up on
the back of milder weather and as export orders rise as
manufacturing also ramps up in other countries.
Copper prices fell 5.2 percent in March and hit a
three-and-a-half-year low, and iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI fell to a
one-and-a-half-year low during the month, when it shed 1.1
percent.
That and expectations of an economic rebound encouraged
bargain hunting and revived imports, following anaemic demand in
February.
Apart from seasonal factors, hopes of a stimulus had also
emboldened some companies to ramp up imports. That bet has paid
off, with Beijing announcing earlier this month that it would
speed up the construction of railway lines.
Beijing has also vowed to spend more than 1 trillion yuan
($161.37 billion) to redevelop shanty towns this year, a move
set to buoy demand for raw materials ranging from iron ore to
zinc.
The preliminary trade data is due on April 10 (Thursday) at
10 a.m. local time (0200 GMT).
China is forecast to have grown at 7.3 percent in the
January-March quarter from a year earlier, its slowest rate in
five years, a Reuters poll shows.
CRUDE OIL
Crude imports likely fell for a second month in March as a
buildup of product inventories on the back of muted demand led
refiners to scale back throughput, analysts said.
Gasoline stocks had surged 10.4 percent by the end of
February from month ago while diesel stocks jumped 20.5 percent
over the same period as demand fell in the first two months of
the year, analysts at Barclays said.
Higher oil prices last month, which hit a two-month
high of $112.39 a barrel on the back of simmering tensions
between Russia and Ukraine, also curbed buyers' appetite.
Compared to a year ago, though, crude imports are still
expected to rise as state-oil firms have inked higher-volume
term crude contracts this year with suppliers such as Iraq and
Russia to feed new refineries that came online in January.
Month Feb Jan Dec Nov
Volume (mln T) 23.05 28.15 26.78 23.56
Volume (bpd) 6.10 6.63 6.31 5.73
COPPER
Arrivals of copper are expected to rise in March from the
previous month as importers scheduled more term shipments amid
expectations of improved demand and due to lower prices, traders
said.
Despite cheaper prices, however, some importers may have
reduced spot purchases as the arbitrage between domestic and
imported rates remained unfavourable.
"Spot buying was very quiet since bonded stocks were
plentiful and the arbitrage was bad," said a trader at a large
Chinese trading house, referring to cheaper domestic prices
compared with imports.
China's imports of copper anode, alloy and semi-finished
copper products dropped about 30 percent from the previous month
to 379,000 tonnes in February due to the Lunar New Year holiday
and poor margins for imports.
Month Feb Jan Dec Nov
Volume (tonnes) 379,000 536,000 441,291 435,613
IRON ORE
Iron ore imports by China, the world's top buyer, likely
rebounded from the 13-month low struck in February, as traders
and mills snapped up cargoes after prices dropped to $104.70 in
mid-March, its lowest since October 2012.
Expectations of a seasonal demand lift had also prompted
steel mills to steadily raise production in March, which has
helped to gradually digest bloated ore inventories.
In a sign of increased shipments, iron ore exports to China
from Australia's Port Hedland, which accounts for about a fifth
of the globally traded market, jumped 27 percent in March from
February to 27 million tonnes.
Despite swollen port stocks at home, many mills preferred to
buy imported ore as the use of letters-of-credit allowed them to
delay payments, helping to improve their cashflow.
Month Feb Jan Dec Nov
Volume (mln T) 61.24 86.84 73.38 77.84
THERMAL COAL
Steam coal imports are expected to fall further from
February's 22.82 million tonnes, which was already a 36 percent
drop from January's record levels.
Traders said a price war led by top two producers Shenhua
Group and China Coal has also dragged local
prices lower, making imports less competitive.
Import orders are expected to fall in the coming months as
consumption enters a seasonal demand lull and Beijing moves to
cut coal consumption to tackle pollution.
SOY
China's soy imports in March are estimated to rise to 5.69
million tonnes, according to data compiled by the commerce
ministry, from 4.8 million tonnes in February.
That is despite poor crushing margins since February, which
has prompted some Chinese buyers to cancel and delay cargoes.
Analysts expect China's April imports to rise further and
top 6 million tonnes due to large imports from Brazil, the
largest soy exporter.
($1 = 6.1968 Chinese Yuan)
