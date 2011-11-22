* Higher bank lending helps firms only slightly

* Increased bank loans slow flow to SMEs, firms low on cash

* Global uncertainties, weak exports curb re-stocking

* Rising China money rates signal no imminent easing

By Fayen Wong and Carrie Ho

SHANGHAI, Nov 22 China's appetite for commodities will only recover marginally even though major banks are lending more, traders and analysts said, adding that the country was unlikely to pile high its shopping cart without a big easing in Beijing's monetary policy.

As domestic inflation eases and global uncertainties rise, Chinese banks -- under the order of the central government -- have started to disburse more credit to businesses. But the move has so far only encouraged large factories and major traders to buy more raw material and rebuild inventories.

"Banks may now be more willing to lend, but imports of steel-related commodities would probably only see a marginal lift," said Judy Zhu, a commodities analyst at Standard Chartered Bank.

"Import demand for others should gradually recover from here, but there wouldn't be any big jump."

The cost of trade loans has soared since late 2010 thanks to a succession of interest rate hikes and increases to the amount of money banks must keep as reserves, which are designed to ease speculation and fight inflation.

The effective lending freeze has seen Chinese buying of key industrial commodities slow dramatically, with iron ore imports in October falling to their lowest since February and poor demand for coking coal dragging prices to $230 a tonne FOB Australia this week, from around $280 in September.

Traders said demand for thermal coal in the spot market had dried up, as power stations struggled with high stocks and poor cash flow.

But a credit thaw seems to starting. Mainland banks granted 587 billion yuan ($92.5 billion) of new loans in October, a jump of 25 percent on September, as part of Beijing's efforts to fine tune economic policy to support growth.

But sources said the bulk of the loans probably went to large corporations -- many of which are already cash rich -- while struggling small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that received the rest would have used it to pay down debts.

Although the cost for businesses to secure acceptance bills -- a key financing tool widely used in domestic trade -- has eased to around seven to nine percent, down from as much as 13 percent in early October, it was still high by historic standards.

"Banks are encouraged to take the initiative to offer loans to small firms and some are told to allocate a portion of their new loans to SMEs," said a source in a foreign bank in Shanghai.

"You get the sense that the government does not want to see cases of people suffering at the moment because of tight credit. Therefore, even if a client risks default, a bank may still be extending loans to them to tide them through."

NO DELUGE

Some overseas suppliers said they had received more enquiries from China, while the improvement in spot demand as well as expectations of stronger buying have combined to help lift prices across the commodities complex since early November, with iron ore staging a two-week rally to a one-month high.

But this could be as good as it gets.

"For now, it is the big enterprises that have benefited. It will take a while for the effect to trickle down to the smaller companies. Many copper traders, especially private enterprises, still find it hard to get credit," said Du Xiaohua, a trader at Dongzheng Futures.

Moreover, a spike in China's money market rates on Friday could be a sign banks are beginning to hoard cash for the end of November, hedging the risk that they would have lent too much too soon if the central bank does not swiftly deliver full-blown monetary easing.

Indeed many economists believe that China is merely allowing banks to extend the full 7.5 trillion yuan target set at the start of 2011 -- a level which had been at risk of coming up short against given the clampdown -- so there is a feeling of an easing without there really being one.

Beijing meanwhile has made it crystal clear that controls to deflate a speculative bubble in the property market will remain in place.

Several iron ore traders said any improvement in steel, iron ore and coking coal demand would only be marginal.

"Traders and steel mills will continue to feel the pinch until the tightening policy is truly reversed," said an iron ore trader in Shandong.

Furthermore, as China's export engine faces the onslaught of global economic slowdown and with industrial output decelerating, firms will be cautious on building large stocks.

Growing jitters about local government debt also mean banks are now only lending to the most profitable projects, or those where work has started and which are too big -- and costly -- to abandon. That means the pace of building and construction by local governments is expected to slow in coming months.

COPPER, NICKEL TO BENEFIT

But ironically, domestic tight credit should continue to boost copper and nickel imports, even if demand from end-users has slowed. This is because investors would import more of these commodities as a way to obtain short-term loans to circumvent tighter lending rules, traders said.

For the rest of the bulk commodities, much depends on the central bank's policy stance.

Economists remain divided on when Beijing will kick off full monetary easing, with China's money market rates rising across the board this week, some analysts believe the government would not start a full loosening at least until the first quarter of 2012.

"There could be a policy shift in around January and the benefits should start to flow to the real economy by the end of the first quarter," said Bonnie Liu, head of China commodities research at Macquarie Bank. ($1=6.351 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Ruby Lian, Koh Qui Qing and Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)