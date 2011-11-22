* Higher bank lending helps firms only slightly
* Increased bank loans slow flow to SMEs, firms low on cash
* Global uncertainties, weak exports curb re-stocking
* Rising China money rates signal no imminent easing
By Fayen Wong and Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, Nov 22 China's appetite for
commodities will only recover marginally even though major banks
are lending more, traders and analysts said, adding that the
country was unlikely to pile high its shopping cart without a
big easing in Beijing's monetary policy.
As domestic inflation eases and global uncertainties rise,
Chinese banks -- under the order of the central government --
have started to disburse more credit to businesses. But the move
has so far only encouraged large factories and major traders to
buy more raw material and rebuild inventories.
"Banks may now be more willing to lend, but imports of
steel-related commodities would probably only see a marginal
lift," said Judy Zhu, a commodities analyst at Standard
Chartered Bank.
"Import demand for others should gradually recover from
here, but there wouldn't be any big jump."
The cost of trade loans has soared since late 2010 thanks to
a succession of interest rate hikes and increases to the amount
of money banks must keep as reserves, which are designed to ease
speculation and fight inflation.
The effective lending freeze has seen Chinese buying of key
industrial commodities slow dramatically, with iron ore imports
in October falling to their lowest since February and poor
demand for coking coal dragging prices to $230 a tonne FOB
Australia this week, from around $280 in September.
Traders said demand for thermal coal in the spot market had
dried up, as power stations struggled with high stocks and poor
cash flow.
But a credit thaw seems to starting. Mainland banks granted
587 billion yuan ($92.5 billion) of new loans in October, a jump
of 25 percent on September, as part of Beijing's efforts to fine
tune economic policy to support growth.
But sources said the bulk of the loans probably went to
large corporations -- many of which are already cash rich --
while struggling small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that
received the rest would have used it to pay down debts.
Although the cost for businesses to secure acceptance bills
-- a key financing tool widely used in domestic trade -- has
eased to around seven to nine percent, down from as much as 13
percent in early October, it was still high by historic
standards.
"Banks are encouraged to take the initiative to offer loans
to small firms and some are told to allocate a portion of their
new loans to SMEs," said a source in a foreign bank in Shanghai.
"You get the sense that the government does not want to see
cases of people suffering at the moment because of tight credit.
Therefore, even if a client risks default, a bank may still be
extending loans to them to tide them through."
NO DELUGE
Some overseas suppliers said they had received more
enquiries from China, while the improvement in spot demand as
well as expectations of stronger buying have combined to help
lift prices across the commodities complex since early November,
with iron ore staging a two-week rally to a one-month high.
But this could be as good as it gets.
"For now, it is the big enterprises that have benefited. It
will take a while for the effect to trickle down to the smaller
companies. Many copper traders, especially private enterprises,
still find it hard to get credit," said Du Xiaohua, a trader at
Dongzheng Futures.
Moreover, a spike in China's money market rates on Friday
could be a sign banks are beginning to hoard cash for the end of
November, hedging the risk that they would have lent too much
too soon if the central bank does not swiftly deliver full-blown
monetary easing.
Indeed many economists believe that China is merely allowing
banks to extend the full 7.5 trillion yuan target set at the
start of 2011 -- a level which had been at risk of coming up
short against given the clampdown -- so there is a feeling of an
easing without there really being one.
Beijing meanwhile has made it crystal clear that controls to
deflate a speculative bubble in the property market will remain
in place.
Several iron ore traders said any improvement in steel, iron
ore and coking coal demand would only be marginal.
"Traders and steel mills will continue to feel the pinch
until the tightening policy is truly reversed," said an iron ore
trader in Shandong.
Furthermore, as China's export engine faces the onslaught of
global economic slowdown and with industrial output
decelerating, firms will be cautious on building large stocks.
Growing jitters about local government debt also mean banks
are now only lending to the most profitable projects, or those
where work has started and which are too big -- and costly -- to
abandon. That means the pace of building and construction by
local governments is expected to slow in coming months.
COPPER, NICKEL TO BENEFIT
But ironically, domestic tight credit should continue to
boost copper and nickel imports, even if demand from end-users
has slowed. This is because investors would import more of these
commodities as a way to obtain short-term loans to circumvent
tighter lending rules, traders said.
For the rest of the bulk commodities, much depends on the
central bank's policy stance.
Economists remain divided on when Beijing will kick off full
monetary easing, with China's money market rates rising across
the board this week, some analysts believe the government would
not start a full loosening at least until the first quarter of
2012.
"There could be a policy shift in around January and the
benefits should start to flow to the real economy by the end of
the first quarter," said Bonnie Liu, head of China commodities
research at Macquarie Bank.
($1=6.351 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Ruby Lian, Koh Qui Qing and Silvia
Antonioli; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)