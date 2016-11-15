* Iron ore, steel, coking coal tumble 6 pct
* Agricultural markets also hit as soybeans, cotton slide
* Trading curbs cut market liquidity, accelerating falls
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Meng Meng
MANILA/BEIJING, Nov 15 Commodities from coal to
soybeans slumped in China on Tuesday as speculators cashed out
of futures markets because of concerns that regulators may
tighten curbs to tame price swings.
A selloff in steel and steelmaking raw materials iron ore
and coking coal spread to base metals and agricultural products
with coke tumbling nearly 9 percent and steel and iron ore each
sliding 6 percent.
Chinese investors renewed their push into commodity futures
this month and increased their bets shortly after Republican
Donald Trump's shocking U.S. presidential win on Nov. 8 amid a
sell-off in global markets. However, that shock proved fleeting
and global risk assets surged.
Tuesday's sharp, broad fall in Chinese commodities "suggests
that the crazy jump last week cannot be sustained and so we're
seeing self correction," said Wang Di, analyst at CRU
consultancy.
Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, which
rose as high as its exchange-set ceiling in the previous four
trading sessions, fell 6 percent to close at its downside limit
of 591 yuan ($86) a tonne.
Rebar steel and coking coal also each slid
6 percent while coke, made from coking coal, dropped
8.6 percent.
A flurry of measures from Chinese commodity exchanges from
Dalian to Zhengzhou and Shanghai over the past week including
increased transaction fees and margins has fuelled a "panic
among investors," said analyst Wang Fei at Huaan Futures.
"With a cap on trading limit, big institutional investors
started the sell-off, which was followed by smaller retail
investors," said Wang.
The latest curbs reduced market liquidity, accelerating the
price falls, said a Shanghai-based analyst who declined to be
named because he was not authorised to speak with media.
"Hot money from the stock market and programmed trading
entered the futures market at the height of the rally. These
investors are not familiar with China's futures market. They are
the major force in the selloff today and on Friday," he said.
Chinese commodity exchanges and regulators took similar
steps earlier this year to stamp out speculative trading that
was also behind the boom and bust cycle in its stock markets
last year.
Going forward, prices of coal and iron ore could remain
elevated amid tight Chinese coal supply that has increased
appetite for high-grade iron ore, said Wang at CRU.
Chinese copper futures were not spared from
Tuesday's sell-off either, falling 4.3 percent. Tin was
down 3.3 percent and aluminium dropped 3 percent.
In agricultural markets, soybeans slid 4.4 percent,
cotton fell 3.6 percent and rapeseed meal
slipped 3 percent.
($1 = 6.8558 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)