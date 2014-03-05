* Imports of crude oil, copper, iron ore & coal to fall from
record January highs
* Oil imports to be supported by new refinery starts, higher
term volumes
* Sluggish demand, falling prices dent spot orders for
copper, iron ore & coal
SHANGHAI, March 5 Chinese imports of major
commodities are likely to have slowed in February following a
surge in the previous month, with slackening manufacturing
growth likely to weigh on imports in the coming months.
Soft manufacturing numbers for February have heightened
concerns about the extent of the slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy, though its services sector appears to
have regained some momentum.
Imports of crude oil, coal, iron ore and copper jumped to
all-time highs in January, with iron ore and copper also
benefitting from demand to secure financing.
However, abundant stocks, sluggish physical demand and a
weaker yuan kept import demand muted in February, traders said.
Preliminary trade data is due on Saturday at 10 a.m. local
time (0200 GMT).
A Reuters poll showed China's headline trade growth likely
slowed in February, with export growth seen easing to 6.8
percent from a year earlier and compared with 10.6 percent in
January. Import growth will also dip to 8.0 percent, from 10.0
percent.
Distortions due to the long Lunar New Year holidays often
lead to mixed data, making it difficult to assess the strength
of the economy.
CRUDE OIL
Crude imports in February will fall from record high imports
of 6.63 million barrels per day (bpd) in January as companies
tend to bring forward cargoes due to arrive during the Chinese
New Year period.
Compared to a year ago, crude imports are still expected to
rise as state-oil firms have inked higher-volume term crude
contracts this year with suppliers such as Iraq and Russia to
feed new refineries coming online in January.
Both PetroChina's 200,000-bpd Sichuan refinery and
Sinochem's 240,000-bpd Quanzhou refinery started test runs in
January. [ID: nL3N0KR189]
Month Jan Dec Nov Oct
Volume (mln T) 28.15 26.78 23.56 20.41
Volume (bpd) 6.63 6.31 5.73 4.81
COPPER
Arrivals of copper are likely to drop in February after
record imports in January, as importers scheduled fewer term
shipments due to the week-long holiday, traders said.
Importers had cut purchases of spot copper because of weak
domestic prices, traders said. The absence of a demand pick up
after the Lunar New Year holiday, along with expectations of
even lower prices have led buyers to stave off fresh orders.
Stocks in bonded warehouses in Shanghai stand at between
560,000 and 660,000 tonnes currently, four traders estimated.
The stocks, typically estimated by traders as China does not
release the data, hovered near 600,000 tonnes in late January.
Imports of anode, refined metal, alloy and semi-finished
copper products hit a record 536,000 tonnes in January.
Month Jan Dec Nov Oct
Volume (tonnes) 536,000 441,291 435,613 406,708
IRON ORE
Trade iron ore demand from China, the world's top buyer, was
hit by a triple whammy of swollen port stocks, tumbling steel
prices and tight credit in February, causing import orders to
drop after record arrivals the previous month.
Thin Chinese buying has caused iron ore prices to drop to an
eight month-low as traders, afraid that prices might drop
further, rushed to unload cargoes into the market to cut losses.
Chinese mills, which produce nearly half of the world's
total steel and consume around two-thirds of global seaborne
iron ore, have been under heavy financial pressure due to
declining demand, particularly from the construction sector.
Iron ore stockpiles at major Chinese ports reached a record
high of 103 million tonnes at the end of February, compared with
an annual average of 79 million tonnes last year, data from
consultancy Steel Home showed. SH-TOT-IRONINV
Month Jan Dec Nov Oct
Volume (mln T) 86.84 73.38 77.84 67.83
THERMAL COAL
Steam coal imports are expected to fall from January's
record of 35.9 million tonnes due to slower industrial activity
and rebounding domestic production, analysts at Citigroup said
in a recent report.
Traders said increased domestic output, along with a price
war led by top two producers Shenhua Group and China
Coal, also dragged local prices lower, making imports
less competitive.
Import orders are expected to fall in the coming months as
consumption enters a seasonal demand lull and Beijing moves to
cut coal consumption to tackle pollution.
SOY
February soy imports are expected to hover between 4.5
million to 5 million tonnes, said the official state think-tank
China National Grains and Oil Information Centre (CNGOIC), led
by strong volumes from the United States due to a recovery in
U.S. output.
However some Chinese buyers, faced with poor crushing
margins, may try to wash out cargoes or switch to cheaper South
American beans where a huge harvest has pushed down prices.
China imported about 2 million tonnes of soybeans from South
America during February and volumes will increase in following
months, said a CNGOIC analyst.
(Reporting by China Commodities & Energy team; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)