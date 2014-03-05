* Imports of crude oil, copper, iron ore & coal to fall from record January highs * Oil imports to be supported by new refinery starts, higher term volumes * Sluggish demand, falling prices dent spot orders for copper, iron ore & coal SHANGHAI, March 5 Chinese imports of major commodities are likely to have slowed in February following a surge in the previous month, with slackening manufacturing growth likely to weigh on imports in the coming months. Soft manufacturing numbers for February have heightened concerns about the extent of the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, though its services sector appears to have regained some momentum. Imports of crude oil, coal, iron ore and copper jumped to all-time highs in January, with iron ore and copper also benefitting from demand to secure financing. However, abundant stocks, sluggish physical demand and a weaker yuan kept import demand muted in February, traders said. Preliminary trade data is due on Saturday at 10 a.m. local time (0200 GMT). A Reuters poll showed China's headline trade growth likely slowed in February, with export growth seen easing to 6.8 percent from a year earlier and compared with 10.6 percent in January. Import growth will also dip to 8.0 percent, from 10.0 percent. Distortions due to the long Lunar New Year holidays often lead to mixed data, making it difficult to assess the strength of the economy. CRUDE OIL Crude imports in February will fall from record high imports of 6.63 million barrels per day (bpd) in January as companies tend to bring forward cargoes due to arrive during the Chinese New Year period. Compared to a year ago, crude imports are still expected to rise as state-oil firms have inked higher-volume term crude contracts this year with suppliers such as Iraq and Russia to feed new refineries coming online in January. Both PetroChina's 200,000-bpd Sichuan refinery and Sinochem's 240,000-bpd Quanzhou refinery started test runs in January. [ID: nL3N0KR189] Month Jan Dec Nov Oct Volume (mln T) 28.15 26.78 23.56 20.41 Volume (bpd) 6.63 6.31 5.73 4.81 COPPER Arrivals of copper are likely to drop in February after record imports in January, as importers scheduled fewer term shipments due to the week-long holiday, traders said. Importers had cut purchases of spot copper because of weak domestic prices, traders said. The absence of a demand pick up after the Lunar New Year holiday, along with expectations of even lower prices have led buyers to stave off fresh orders. Stocks in bonded warehouses in Shanghai stand at between 560,000 and 660,000 tonnes currently, four traders estimated. The stocks, typically estimated by traders as China does not release the data, hovered near 600,000 tonnes in late January. Imports of anode, refined metal, alloy and semi-finished copper products hit a record 536,000 tonnes in January. Month Jan Dec Nov Oct Volume (tonnes) 536,000 441,291 435,613 406,708 IRON ORE Trade iron ore demand from China, the world's top buyer, was hit by a triple whammy of swollen port stocks, tumbling steel prices and tight credit in February, causing import orders to drop after record arrivals the previous month. Thin Chinese buying has caused iron ore prices to drop to an eight month-low as traders, afraid that prices might drop further, rushed to unload cargoes into the market to cut losses. Chinese mills, which produce nearly half of the world's total steel and consume around two-thirds of global seaborne iron ore, have been under heavy financial pressure due to declining demand, particularly from the construction sector. Iron ore stockpiles at major Chinese ports reached a record high of 103 million tonnes at the end of February, compared with an annual average of 79 million tonnes last year, data from consultancy Steel Home showed. SH-TOT-IRONINV Month Jan Dec Nov Oct Volume (mln T) 86.84 73.38 77.84 67.83 THERMAL COAL Steam coal imports are expected to fall from January's record of 35.9 million tonnes due to slower industrial activity and rebounding domestic production, analysts at Citigroup said in a recent report. Traders said increased domestic output, along with a price war led by top two producers Shenhua Group and China Coal, also dragged local prices lower, making imports less competitive. Import orders are expected to fall in the coming months as consumption enters a seasonal demand lull and Beijing moves to cut coal consumption to tackle pollution. SOY February soy imports are expected to hover between 4.5 million to 5 million tonnes, said the official state think-tank China National Grains and Oil Information Centre (CNGOIC), led by strong volumes from the United States due to a recovery in U.S. output. However some Chinese buyers, faced with poor crushing margins, may try to wash out cargoes or switch to cheaper South American beans where a huge harvest has pushed down prices. China imported about 2 million tonnes of soybeans from South America during February and volumes will increase in following months, said a CNGOIC analyst. (Reporting by China Commodities & Energy team; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)