(Adds background, more details)
SHANGHAI, April 29 China's securities regulator
said on Friday it has urged commodity futures exchanges to
strengthen supervision and curb excessive speculation.
Although trading volumes in the futures markets have
obviously fallen in response to recent cooling measures, trading
in some products is still over-heated, so "we will continue to
guide the exchanges to take appropriate actions against
excessive speculation and illegal behaviours," the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement on
its official microblog.
Financial investors have charged into Chinese commodity
futures this year, driving up contracts including iron ore,
rebar, cotton and even eggs, leading many to warn of
similarities with a boom in the country's stock markets, which
reversed into a sharp crash last summer.
This week has seen a marked pullback as China's three major
commodity exchanges raised the cost of trading to avoid
mirroring the outcome in stocks.
The CSRC said on Friday that the futures market should stick
to its fundamental purpose of serving the real economy, and
regulators will "adamantly prevent the futures market from
becoming a hotbed for short-term speculators."
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Himani
Sarkar and Christian Schmollinger)