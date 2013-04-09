* March trade data due on Wednesday, April 10
* Increases expected after February distortions
* Demand still uncertain in key commodities
BEIJING, April 9 China's major commodity imports
in March are expected to have recovered slightly following sharp
declines in the previous month, but shaky demand and high
inventories makes a return to the earlier highs of December and
January unlikely.
China will release preliminary March trade data on
Wednesday, with shipments of crude oil, iron ore, copper and
soybeans all likely to have gained relative to February, when
shipments were disrupted by a week-long holiday.
"Starting from the low February base and with more days in
March, there are going to be higher import figures in March, but
there is still uncertainty about demand," said a Shanghai-based
iron ore trader.
February imports of crude, iron ore, refined copper and
soybeans all dropped sharply as economic activity slowed for the
Lunar New Year, but the slower pace wasn't entirely due to the
holiday. Imports of the four major commodities saw year-on-year
declines over the first two months as a whole, sparking worries
about demand growth from the world's second largest economy.
China's annual rate of economic growth likely nudged higher
in the first quarter of 2013 versus the last quarter of 2012,
with fixed asset investment and factory output growth in double
digits cementing a mild rebound, according to a Reuters poll.
China's annual consumer inflation also eased to 2.1 percent
in March from February's 3.2 percent, data showed on Tuesday,
leaving policymakers room to keep monetary conditions easy and
nurture a nascent recovery.
Traders are still wondering whether China will grow fast
enough in 2013 to sustain big increases in commodity imports,
especially since supply bottle necks have eased and stocks are
plentiful.
According to another Reuters poll, China's overall import
growth in March is likely to have returned to positive
territory, while export growth is expected to have eased.
CRUDE OIL
Many traders predict an increase in imports in March, while
others have not ruled out the possibility of a further decline.
Some state-owned refineries are starting maintenance programmes,
and with crude runs at small and independent "teapot" refineries
also falling as a result of poor margins, that combination may
be enough to pull down oil imports.
"The trend now is to reduce crude imports and raise fuel
exports," said an oil analyst with an investment bank.
Daily crude oil imports from the world's second-largest oil
consumer dropped 9 percent year on year to 5.42 million barrels
per day in February, largely because of the Lunar New Year
holiday. Crude deliveries over the first two months of the year
also fell 2.4 percent, with refiners discouraged by high prices.
IRON ORE
March imports are expected to rise compared with the 56.43
million tonnes delivered in February, the lowest in more than a
year. Steel mills are continuing to maintain relatively high
output and supply disruptions caused by bad weather in Australia
have eased.
The tepid recovery in China's steel demand after the Lunar
New Year break, as well as falling steel prices continue to
weigh on the market. Many steel mills are eyeing the iron ore
stocks piling up at ports instead of seeking forward cargoes.
COPPER
Arrivals of copper also should have increased in March with
importers scheduling more shipments on the expectation that
factories will have resumed production following the Lunar New
Year break, traders said.
"Imports in March should be higher. We had more shipments in
March," a trader at an international trading firm said.
Arrivals of anode, refined copper, alloy and semi-finished
copper products dived 15.1 percent on the month in February to
298,102 tonnes, a 20-month low, as factories shut for the
holiday.
Still, Shanghai Futures Exchange inventories are near their
highest in a decade and Shanghai's bonded warehouse stocks are
not far off record levels, and that may discourage import
growth.
SOY
China's soy imports in March were expected to reach 4
million to 4.3 million tonnes, according to estimates by traders
as well as the commerce ministry, up more than a third from the
2.9 million tonnes delivered in February.
However, estimates have already been revised down because of
port congestion in Brazil, the world's second largest exporter.
The congestion will also lead to huge arrivals of soybeans
in May and June, with traders expecting around 6.5 million
tonnes to be delivered each month. Chinese crushers normally
process 5 million tonnes a month.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Niu Shuping in BEIJING, Ruby Lian in
SHANGHAI, Polly Yam in HONG KONG, Writing by David Stanway;
Editing by Tom Hogue)