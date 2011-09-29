(Corrects July crude imports data)

BEIJING, Sept 29 China's customs corrected its report of July crude imports to 20.67 million tonnes, about 1.235 million tonnes more than it previously reported in August.

Following are tables showing selected commodity and energy trade volumes compared with the previous month and a year earlier, as well as year-to-date figures.

CRUDE OIL & REFINED PRODUCTS

Previous Pct Year Pct Year Pct

Jul month change ago change to date change Imports: mln T mln T mln T mln T Crude oil 20.67 19.70 4.9 19.00 8.8 146.87 7.2 Fuel 3.08 3.40 -9.4 2.78 10.8 24.10 13.1 Exports: Crude oil 0.20 0.27 -25.9 0.17 17.6 1.49 14.0 Fuel 2.28 2.04 11.8 2.54 -10.2 15.41 -8.6 Net Imports: Crude oil 19.23 19.43 -1.0 18.83 2.1 144.15 6.2 Fuel 0.80 1.36 -41.2 0.24 233.3 8.69 95.3

BASE METALS

Previous Pct Year Pct Year Pct

Jul month change ago change to date change Imports: tonnes tonnes tonnes tonnes Unwrought copper 306,626 280,009 9.5 342,901 -10.6 2,007,838 -22.0 Copper scrap 430,000 420,000 2.4 380,000 13.2 2,630,000 9.1 Unwrought aluminium 70,413 64,491 9.2 67,462 4.4 530,802 -9.6 Aluminium scrap 220,000 240,000 -8.3 270,000 -18.5 1,480,000 -10.3 Alumina 60,000 70,000 -14.3 270,000 -77.8 1,080,000 -59.0 Exports: Unwrought aluminium 82,023 59,166 38.6 68,786 19.2 430,694 2.8

Note: Unwrought copper imports includes anode, refined, alloy and products.

Unwrought aluminium imports include primary, alloy and products.

Unwrought aluminium exports include primary metal and alloy.

COAL, IRON & STEEL

Previous Pct Year Pct Year Pct

Jul month change ago change to date change Imports: mln T mln T mln T mln T Iron ore 54.55 51.09 6.8 51.20 6.5 388.63 7.9 Steel products 1.24 1.20 3.3 1.40 -11.4 9.27 -5.7 Steel billet 0.04 0.03 33.3 0.05 -20.0 0.32 3.6 Exports: Coal 0.91 0.71 28.2 1.39 -34.5 9.66 -16.2 Coke & semi-coke 0.18 0.32 -43.8 0.59 -69.5 2.63 32.5 Steel products 4.44 4.29 3.5 4.55 -2.4 28.77 2.3 Steel billet 0.00 0.00 N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 -96.1 Net Exports: Steel products 3.20 3.09 3.6 3.15 1.6 19.50 6.6

SOFTS & GRAINS

Previous Pct Year Pct Year Pct

Jul month change ago change to date change Imports: tonnes tonnes tonnes tonnes Soybeans 5.35 4.30 24.4 4.95 8.1 29.06 -5.5 Edible veg oil 700,000 470,000 48.9 620,000 12.9 3,400,000 -10.4 Natural rubber 130,000 110,000 18.2 150,000 -13.3 1,000,000 2.1 Synthetic rubber 111,040 106,995 3.8 102,888 7.9 843,291 -11.9 Exports: Corn 10,012 9,544 4.9 12,203 -18.0 67,205 -27.5 Sugar 4,501 7,644 -41.1 4,925 -8.6 40,180 -35.3 Rice 12,101 34,525 -65.0 51,745 -76.6 261,529 -34.6

Note: Soybean figures are in millions of tonnes

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu)