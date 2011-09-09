* Aug runs at 8.66 mln bpd, vs 8.83 mln bpd in July

* Declines on turnarounds, PetroChina Dalian delayed restart

* PetroChina making rare diesel imports for Sept-trade (Adds comments, Petrochina diesel imports)

By Chen Aizhu

BEIJING, Sept 9 China's refinery throughput grew at a modest 4.5 percent on the year in August to about 8.66 million barrels per day, the second-lowest daily processing rate this year due to regular plant shutdowns and refinery accidents.

This is the third straight month that China has operated its refineries at levels below the norm since late 2010, capping demand growth in the world's second-largest oil user at rates slower than the double-digit pace seen earlier in the year.

The scaleback in runs has led PetroChina , the country's second-largest refiner after Sinopec Corp , to make rare diesel imports in September to replenish stocks.

"The low throughput in August is still because of plant overhauls and also the late return of the PetroChina Dalian refinery," said Dai Jiaquan, an oil market researcher with CNPC, the parent of PetroChina.

The National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday that China processed 36.78 million tonnes of crude oil in August, or about 8.66 million bpd, just above the low for the year in June of 8.65 million bpd.

A Reuters poll of a dozen refineries shows that output should recover from this month as maintenance becomes less heavy and several new facilities start.

"Historically fuel demand would also picks up in September as fishing ban ends, and as builders resume normal constructions works after the rainy season," said CNPC's Dai.

China is expected to release preliminary oil trade data, including crude oil imports and net imports of refined fuel, on Saturday.

HIGHER RUNS SECOND-HALF

Contributing to the decline in August refinery production was a later-than-expected restart of PetroChina Dalian's 200,000-bpd crude unit, out since mid-July after being hit by fire.

The refinery, PetroChina's largest, restarted the 200,000-bpd crude facility around the end of August versus an earlier target of mid-August.

Top refiner Sinopec Corp said during its earnings briefing in late August that it planned to raise second-half crude processing by 5 percent versus the first half at 114 million tonnes, or about 4.55 million bpd.

PetroChina, however, would scale back refinery output slightly in the second half versus the first, while aiming for 8.4 percent year-on-year growth for the whole of 2011 at 979.4 million barrels, the company said last month. (tonne=7.3 barrels for crude) (Editing by Michael Urquhart)