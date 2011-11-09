* Oct throughput 8.74 mln bpd; down 0.9 pct y/y, 0.5 pct on
mth
* China Oct power output up 9.3 pct -Stats bureau
* Oct daily steel output lowest since Dec 2010
* Oct refined copper output hits five-month low
By Fayen Wong and Jim Bai
SHANGHAI, Nov 9 China's oil refineries ran at
lower rates in October, and output from steel mills and power
plants also dropped, as a credit freeze bit into demand for
industrial commodities in the world's second-largest economy.
But the lacklustre data should be considered against more
sanguine economic indicators which showed October inflation
falling sharply, factory output falling slightly and fixed asset
investment still robust -- allaying any fears that China economy
is poised to slow down sharply amid a gloomy global outlook.
"We may have reached a bottom in China's slowdown for
commodities demand but it is still too early to say when the
recovery will come," said Henry Liu, head of commodities
research at Mirae Assets in Hong Kong.
"But one thing we can be sure is that any rebound in 2012
will not be as robust as we saw in 2009 and 2010. There will be
growth but it won't be spectacular."
WINTER BOOST FOR SOME
China's refinery throughput for October fell 0.9 percent
from a year earlier to 8.74 million barrels per day (bpd), the
second decline this year, as planned and unexpected shutdowns
cut into operations, while total power generation of 364 billion
kilowatts was at it lowest since
February.
The National Bureau of Statistics said China processed 37.11
million tonnes of crude oil in October. On a daily basis, it was
0.5 percent lower than the 8.78 million bpd recorded in
September.
However, both are expected to rebound on the back of winter
heating demand, as the government orders refineries to run at
full capacity to cover the fuel shortage and power stations ramp
up output to make up for poor hydropower generation.
In previous years, power generation typically posted monthly
falls in September and October, before rising for the rest of
the year.
Separately, China's production of refined copper fell to its
lowest level in five months in October, which was its second
decline in as many months, but analysts said the fall was due to
a shortage of raw materials copper concentrate and scrap instead
of poor downstream demand.
Refined copper production stood at 469,000 tonnes in
October, a drop of 2.1 percent compared to September, but a 16.4
percent increase on the same month a year ago, data from the
National Bureau of Statistics showed. Output reached a monthly
record 518,000 tonnes in August.
STEEL NEAR YEAR LOWS
Daily crude steel output in the world's largest producer
fell to its lowest level since December 2010 as mills across the
country closed for repairs in an attempt to head off a collapse
in demand.
China produced 54.67 million tonnes of crude steel in
October, down 3.58 percent compared to September.
But a rebound may not come so soon for the sagging steel
sector, which has seen spot trade grind to a halt in recent
months as the government's aggressive tightening campaign and
clamp-down on real estate sector choked off demand from traders
and developers.
Although inflation in October has dropped to 5.5 percent,
Beijing has stressed that there was no need to change its
monetary policy. Premier Wen Jiabao has said in a strongly
worded speech that it would not back down on property curbs.
With the steel-intensive shipbuilding sector also struggling
with a sharp slowdown as overseas orders dry up, this means
China's steel demand could remain anemic until early next year
until the government eases liquidity.
Still, with the property sector accounting for 12 percent of
China's GDP, analysts said Beijing would make sure the industry
does not collapse, while development in third and fourth-tiered
cities would help cushion weaker demand elsewhere.
