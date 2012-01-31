* IPO size 5 bln yuan vs previous target of 20 bln yuan

* Reflects weak investor demand amid sluggish market

* Joins slew of other firms struggling to raise funds in ECM (Adds China Oilfield deal, CSRC report, analyst comment)

By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI, Jan 31 China Communications Construction Co Ltd, the country's largest builder of ports, slashed its initial public offering by 75 percent to as much as $790 million, joining a growing list of firms struggling to raise funds in a weak market.

The state-owned builder first announced plans for a Shanghai listing at the end of 2010, aiming to raise up to 20 billion yuan ($3.16 billion) at the time, but the offering was delayed due to stock market volatility.

The company will go ahead with the IPO and will start marketing it on Wednesday, but the deal will be cut to as much as 5 billion yuan ($789.76 million), it said in a filing posted on the Shanghai stock exchange website late on Monday.

"It has a lot to do with the market conditions right now. That the company chose to launch its IPO now despite the adverse conditions suggests it could be quite urgently seeking extra funds, which makes it even more unattractive," said Chen Yi, an analyst with Xiangcai Securities in Shanghai.

Even large, state-owned Chinese companies have faced difficulties raising funds in the current environment which saw the Shanghai stock market index slump 22 percent last year.

China Oilfield Services Ltd , which operates in the offshore China market, said on Monday it will not go ahead with a planned public share placement of up to $1.1 billion in Shanghai due to a sluggish market.

New China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the country's third-biggest life insurer, last month was forced to price its A-share portion of its dual Hong Kong-Shanghai listing at the lower end of its indicative range.

In September Sinohydro Group, China's largest builder of dams, had to trim its offering due to poor demand.

REGULATORY CONTROL

China's securities regulator is studying measures to allow market forces to play a bigger role in IPOs, responding to Premier Wen Jiaobao's call for further liberalisation of the current system, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday.

Such reforms could make it easier for companies to raise funds through IPOs, although analysts think the government will continue to play a key role in controlling the pace of large-sized IPOs involving state-owned firms.

"Major IPOs will still be launched, but regulators may slow the pace of new share issues if the market is in weak conditions," said Zhang Qi, senior stock analyst at Haitong Securities in Shanghai.

Edmond Chan, a PwC Capital Market Services Group partner, said he expected total IPO proceeds for 2012 to be roughly the same as last year. Companies raised a total of $41.5 billion on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges in 2011, down 41 percent from 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"When the overall environment is not certain and there is volatility, it will always be difficult for mega size deals to come to the market, especially if they want to get good pricing," Chan said.

China Communications Construction's Hong Kong-listed shares traded down 4.6 percent at HK$6.99, failing to find support from a 0.8 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

The builder said in the exchange filing that it would conduct a marketing campaign for the Shanghai IPO from Feb. 1-10 and price the offering on Feb. 16.

It will sell up to 1.6 billion shares, or about 10 percent of its enlarged capital, and will use the proceeds to fund construction projects and equipment purchases, according to its prospectus.

As part of the deal, it will acquire the shares it does not already own in CRBC International, a builder of roads and bridges, through share swaps.

BOC International (China) Ltd and Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd are lead underwriters for the Shanghai IPO. Zhong De Securities, UBS and Goldman Sachs Gao Hua are joint underwriters.

($1 = 6.3310 Chinese yuan)

(Additional reporting by Clement Tan in Hong Kong; Editing by Matt Driskill)