SHANGHAI Feb 16 China Communications Construction, the country's largest builder of ports, raised 5 billion yuan ($794 million) in its downsized Shanghai initial public offering, after setting the price at the top of the indicative range.

After delaying and slashing its long-planned IPO by 75 percent, the state builder sold 1.35 billion shares at 5.40 yuan each, it said in a filing posted on the Shanghai stock exchange website late on Wednesday.

It had set a price range of 5.00-5.40 yuan. The IPO price of 5.40 yuan is equivalent to 7.7 times its 2011 earnings, it said.

The state-owned builder had delayed the IPO due to weak market sentiment and slashed its fundraising target to 5 billion yuan from the 20 billion yuan first announced in late 2010.

A slew of Chinese companies, including China Oilfield Services Ltd and Sinohydro Group , have either delayed or trimmed their China IPOs due to a weak stock market that slumped 22 percent last year due to global economic uncertainty.

China Communications Construction has said the proceeds from the share sale would be used to fund construction projects and equipment purchases.

As part of the IPO, the firm will acquire the shares it does not already own in CRBC International, a builder of roads and bridges, through share swaps.

BOC International (China) Ltd and Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd were lead underwriters for the IPO. Zhong De Securities, UBS and Goldman Sachs Gao Hua were joint underwriters. ($1 = 6.3000 Chinese yuan)