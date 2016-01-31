Jan 31 Shares of Chinese online travel agency
Ctrip.com International could gain as much as 30
percent this year as tail winds from the country's burgeoning
travel industry spur rapid earnings growth, Barron's said.
The stock, which trades on Nasdaq, plummeted 20 percent in
recent months due to China's economic turbulence and a recent
merger with money-losing peer Qunar. But Ctrip's
dominant position in the country's travel industry is likely to
produce "rapid gains in revenues and profit margins for years to
come," the publication said.
Even as growth in China's broader economy drops to the
slowest pace since the 2009 recession, its travel industry is
booming, growing 19 percent last year, Barron's said.
"China's online travel market could top America's by the end
of the decade," the magazine said.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Dan Grebler)