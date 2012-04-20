BEIJING, April 20 Combined first-quarter net profit of China's largest non-financial state-owned enterprises dropped 13.6 percent from a year ago to 181.4 billion yuan ($28.78 billion), a state-owned asset watchdog said on Friday, reflecting a slowing economy.

The weak reading was expected after firms like China COSCO Shipping reported a 98.48 percent fall in profits in the first quarter after a record full-year loss in 2011.

China's economic growth dropped to 8.1 percent in the first quarter of 2012, the weakest reading since the global financial crisis of 2008-09.

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) said profits of the 118 enterprises, including China's state oil giants and telecom operators, in March alone, however, were strong at 82.6 billion yuan, or 50.6 percent higher than February's.

Combined profits of state enterprises in the first quarter of 2009 plunged 41.8 percent from the same period a year earlier to 119.5 billion yuan when China was hit hard by global financial turmoil.

While national industrial champions, such as PetroChina and China Mobile, are regarded by Beijing as the backbone of the economy, independent economists argue that the expansion of government-controlled enterprises has impeded growth of private businesses in the world's No.2 economy.

The profits made by the state firms have caused heated debates in China, with many economists urging these firms, in theory owned by the people, to pay more of their profits to the treasury. ($1 = 6.3039 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)