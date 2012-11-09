BEIJING Nov 9 Aviation Industry Corporation of
China (AVIC), the country's dominant military and commercial
aviation contractor, is hopeful the government will back a
multi-billion dollar plan to build a high-performance engine,
its chief said on Friday.
China has failed to build a reliable, high-performance jet
engine to end its dependence on Russian and Western makers for
equipping its military and commercial aircraft.
"We see it as a major bottleneck preventing us from catching
up with international players. So we hope to get all kind of
support," AVIC chairman Lin Zuoming, told Reuters on the
sidelines of the ruling Communist Party's congress in Beijing.
"I hope the Chinese government will support us. The engine
proposal is under study."
China is evaluating a 100 billion yuan ($16 billion) plan to
galvanize a disjointed and under-funded engine research effort,
aviation industry officials say.
AVIC, a Beijing-based giant, with more than 400,000
employees and 200 subsidiaries including 20 listed companies,
has already set aside about 10 billion yuan of its own funds for
jet engine development over the next three years.
It has been lobbying hard for extra money, officials
familiar with the details say.
China's arms and military equipment industry as a whole has
suffered from bans on sales from the United States and Europe
imposed after the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown on protests.
Moreover, foreign engine-makers, like General Electric
, Snecma, a subsidiary of French aerospace group Safran
, Rolls Royce Plc and Pratt & Whitney, a unit of
United Technology Corp, have been loath to transfer
technology. That has prevented China from taking its usual route
to closing a technology gap: copying it.
While AVIC's long-term priority is to develop
high-performance engines for military aircraft, it is also
trying to design engines for passenger aircraft in the world's
fastest growing civil aviation market.
Some Chinese aviation industry specialists forecast that the
government will spend up to 300 billion yuan on jet engine
development over the next two decades.
In his address to the party congress on Thursday, outgoing
President Hu Jintao stressed the importance of science and
technology in strengthening state power. He called on the state
and enterprises to work closely and use the market to push for
innovation.
Hu called for "major science and technology development
plans and achieve major technological breakthrough". He did not
elaborate.
AVIC, which is aiming to quadruple its sales to one trillion
yuan by 2020 from 250 billion yuan in 2011, has been pouring
resources into aviation research, but engine development remains
its most challenging task.
"We have seen rapid development of aviation technology, but
there is still a big gap with international players in engine
technology," Lin said.