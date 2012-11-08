BEIJING Nov 8 China's ruling Communist Party
began a congress on Thursday at which President Hu Jintao will
give up his position as head of the party to his designated
successor, Vice President Xi Jinping.
In a speech at the Great Hall of the People, Hu lauded three
decades of growth, which have elevated China to the world's
second-largest economy after the United States and lifted
hundreds of millions of Chinese citizens out of poverty, and
laid out priorities and challenges for the future.
Below are highlights of Hu's speech:
POLITICAL REFORM
"The reform of the political structure is an important part
of China's overall reform. We must continue to make both active
and prudent efforts to carry out the reform of the political
structure, and make people's democracy more extensive, fuller in
scope and sounder in practice."
FIGHTING CORRUPTION
Hu said the party must make unremitting efforts to combat
corruption, promote integrity and stay vigilant against
degeneration.
"If we fail to handle this issue well, it could prove fatal
to the Party, and even cause the collapse of the Party and the
fall of the state."
RULE OF LAW
"We must never let words act in place of the law or
(personal) power replace the law; nor will we allow disregard
for the law for personal benefit."
ECONOMIC TARGETS
"On the basis of making China's development much more
balanced, coordinated and sustainable, we should double its 2010
GDP and per capita income for both urban and rural residents (by
2020).
"We should firmly maintain the strategic focus of boosting
domestic demand, speed up the establishment of a long-term
mechanism for increasing consumer demand, unleash the potential
of individual consumption, increase investment at a proper pace,
and expand the domestic market."
ECONOMIC REFORMS
"We should step up efforts to transform to a new growth
model and work hard to improve the quality and efficiency of the
economy.
"We will give more support to promote development in western
provinces and rural areas.
"We will continue to deepen our economic system reform and
stick to the policy of expanding domestic demand.
"We will continue to encourage domestic companies to
accelerate their steps to make outbound investments.
"We will implement more active policies to promote
employment and encourage business start-ups to drive more
employment."
STATE INVESTMENTS
"We should unwaveringly consolidate and develop the public
sector of the economy, allow public ownership to take diverse
forms, deepen the form of state-owned enterprises, improve the
mechanisms for managing all types of state assets and invest
more state capital in major industries in key fields that
comprise the lifeline of the economy and are vital to national
security."
FINANCIAL REFORM
"We should develop a multi-level capital market, take steady
steps to make interest rates and the renminbi exchange rate more
market-based and promote the renminbi's convertibility under the
capital account in due course."
MILITARY
"We should act to meet the new requirements of China's
national development and security strategies and ensure that the
armed forces fully carry out their historic mission in the new
stage in the new century."
Hu added that China should implement the military strategy
of active defence for the new period, expand and intensify
military preparedness, and enhance its capacity to accomplish a
wide range of military tasks, the biggest of which is to win a
local war in an information age.
MARINE RESOURCES
"We should enhance our capacity for exploiting marine
resources, resolutely safeguard China's maritime rights and
interests, and build China into a maritime power."
TAIWAN
"The Chinese people will never allow any person or force to
separate Taiwan from the motherland by any means."