BEIJING Nov 8 China opens a congress of its
ruling Communist Party on Thursday that will usher in a
once-in-a-decade leadership change against a backdrop of growing
social unrest, public anger at corruption and a yawning gap
between rich and poor.
More than 2,000 hand-picked delegates will gather at
Beijing's cavernous Great Hall of the People for the week-long
session, which will see President Hu Jintao give up his role as
party chief to anointed successor Vice President Xi Jinping.
Xi then takes over state duties at the annual meeting of
parliament in March.
The government has tightened security measures in the run-up
to the congress, even banning the flying of pigeons in the
capital, and has either locked up or forced from Beijing dozens
of dissidents it fears could spoil the party.
Security was especially tight on Thursday around the Great
Hall and Tiananmen Square next door, the scene of pro-democracy
protests in 1989 that were crushed by the military.
Police dragged away a screaming protester as the Chinese
flag was raised on the square early on Thursday.
The party, which came to power in 1949 after a long and
bloody civil war, has in recent years tied its legitimacy to
economic growth and lifting millions out of poverty.
But China experts say that unless the new leadership pushes
through stalled reforms, the nation risks economic malaise,
deepening unrest, and perhaps even a crisis that could shake the
party's grip on power.
Advocates of reform are pressing Xi to cut back the
privileges of state-owned firms, make it easier for rural
migrants to settle permanently in cities, fix a fiscal system
that encourages local governments to live off land
expropriations and, above all, tether the powers of a state that
they say risks suffocating growth and fanning discontent.
The congress may also see cautious efforts to answer calls
for more political reform, although nobody seriously expects a
move towards full democracy.
The party could introduce experimental measures to broaden
inner-party democracy -- in other words, encouraging greater
debate within the party -- but stability remains a top concern
and one-party rule will be safeguarded.