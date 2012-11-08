By Sui-Lee Wee and Ben Blanchard
BEIJING Nov 8 China's outgoing President Hu
Jintao warned that corruption threatened the ruling Communist
Party and the state, promising political reform as he formally
opened a party congress that will usher in a once-in-a-decade
leadership change.
More than 2,000 hand-picked delegates gathered at Beijing's
cavernous Great Hall of the People for the start of the
week-long session, held against a backdrop of growing social
unrest, public anger at graft and a yawning gap between rich and
poor.
"If we fail to handle this issue (corruption) well, it could
prove fatal to the party, and even cause the collapse of the
party and the fall of the state," Hu warned in an opening
speech.
"Reform of the political structure is an important part of
China's overall reform. We must continue to make both active and
prudent efforts to carry out the reform of the political
structure and make people's democracy more extensive, fuller in
scope and sounder in practice."
But nobody expects a move towards full democracy and party
spokesman Cai Mingzhao made clear on Wednesday that one-party
rule was inviolate.
The party has expelled senior regional leader Bo Xilai and
accused him of abusing his office, taking huge bribes and other
crimes in a dramatic fall from power that has shaken the
leadership transition.
"We must never let words act in place of the law or
(personal) power replace the law; nor will we allow the ignoring
of the law for personal benefit," Hu said.
During the congress, Hu will give up his role as party chief
to anointed successor Vice President Xi Jinping. Xi then takes
over state duties at the annual meeting of parliament in March.
Just weeks after anti-Japan riots swept city streets
following a row over disputed islands, Hu also said China should
strengthen the armed forces, protect its maritime interests and
be prepared for "local war" in the information age.
"We should enhance our capacity for exploiting marine
resources, resolutely safeguard China's maritime rights and
interests and build China into a maritime power," he said.
China is also locked indispute with Southeast Asian
neighbours on disputed areas in the South China Sea. Relations
with the United States have been bogged down by accusations of
military assertiveness in the region from both sides.
The government has tightened security in the run-up to the
congress, even banning the flying of pigeons in the capital, and
has either locked up or expelled dozens of dissidents it fears
could spoil the party.
DRAGGED AWAY
Security was especially tight on Thursday around the Great
Hall and Tiananmen Square next door, the scene of pro-democracy
protests in 1989 that were crushed by the military.
Police dragged away a screaming protester as the Chinese
national flag was raised at dawn.
The party, which came to power in 1949 after a long and
bloody civil war, has in recent years tied its legitimacy to
economic growth and lifting hundreds of millions out of poverty.
Hu said China's development should be "much more balanced,
coordinated and sustainable", and it should double its 2010 GDP
and per capita income by 2020.
But China experts say that unless the new leadership pushes
through stalled reforms, the nation risks economic malaise,
deepening unrest, and perhaps even a crisis that could shake the
party's grip on power.
Chinese growth slowed for a seventh straight quarter in
July-September, missing the government's target for the first
time since the depths of the global financial crisis, but other
data point to a mild year-end rebound.
Advocates of reform are pressing Xi to cut back the
privileges of state-owned firms, make it easier for rural
migrants to settle permanently in cities, fix a fiscal system
that encourages local governments to live off land
expropriations and, above all, tether the powers of a state that
they say risks suffocating growth and fanning discontent.
As the congress began, authorities clamped down on
dissidents.
"My internet has been cut off, I can't receive telephone
calls and three people follow me when I leave the house to walk
my dog," Xinna, the wife of one of China's longest-serving
political prisoners, Mongol rights activist Hada, told Reuters.
"All I want from this congress is my husband to be released
and for our lives to get back to normal," she said from her home
in the frigid northern Chinese city of Hohhot.
A Tibetan rights group reported that three teenaged Tibetan
monks in the southwestern province of Sichuan set themselves on
fire on Wednesday in protest against Chinese rule, bringing to
almost 70 the number of self-immolations by Tibetans in 18
months.
China has branded the self-immolators "terrorists" and
criminals and has blamed exiled Tibetans and the exiled Tibetan
spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, for inciting them.