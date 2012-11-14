By Ben Blanchard
| BEIJING
BEIJING Nov 15 China's ruling Communist Party
unveils a new leadership line-up on Thursday to steer the
world's second-largest economy for the next five years, with
Vice President Xi Jinping taking over from outgoing President Hu
Jintao as party chief.
The new members of the Politburo Standing Committee - the
innermost circle of power in China's authoritarian government -
will emerge after a closely controlled vote by the party's new
205-member central committee, which was installed at the end of
a five-yearly party congress on Wednesday.
Only Xi and Vice Premier Li Keqiang are certain to be on the
new standing committee. Xi will take over Hu's state position in
March at the annual meeting of parliament, when Li will succeed
Premier Wen Jiabao.
The committee is expected to be reduced to seven seats from
nine to make consensus-building easier.
The other preferred candidates, according to sources close
to the party leadership, are North Korean-trained economist
Zhang Dejiang, financial guru Wang Qishan, minister of the
party's organisation department Li Yuanchao, Tianjin's party
boss Zhang Gaoli, and the conservative Liu Yunshan, who has kept
domestic media on a tight leash.
The list of the conservative-leaning preferred candidates
was drawn up by Xi, Hu and Hu's predecessor, Jiang Zemin, the
sources said.
Wang, currently vice-premier in charge of economic affairs,
is popular with foreign investors but seems set to lead the
fight against corruption, having been elected to the party's
main anti-graft body on Wednesday.
Guangdong's reform-minded party boss Wang Yang, Shanghai
party boss Yu Zhengsheng and Liu Yandong, the lone woman, are
dark horse candidates.
All eight of these people were on the list for the new
central committee, the largest of the party's top
decision-making bodies. Exclusion from that committee means a
person cannot progress to the Politburo or the standing
committee.
The new leadership will emerge on Thursday morning to "meet
the press" in a room in the cavernous, Soviet-style Great Hall
of the People, which has been decked out in enormous red flags.
Intense secrecy has also surrounded who and how many will be
promoted to the Politburo, a council of 20-odd members, and the
all-powerful standing committee.
The composition of the two elite bodies could give clues to
China's political and economic direction, especially if they end
up being dominated by conservatives.
Advocates of reform are pressing Xi to cut back the
privileges of state-owned firms, make it easier for rural
migrants to settle in cities, fix a fiscal system that
encourages local governments to live off land expropriations
and, above all, tether the powers of a state that they say risks
suffocating growth and fanning discontent.
With growing public anger and unrest over everything from
corruption to environmental degradation, there may also be
cautious efforts to answer calls for more political reform,
though nobody seriously expects a move towards full democracy.
The party could introduce experimental measures to broaden
inner-party democracy - in other words, encouraging greater
debate within the party - but stability remains a top concern
and one-party rule will be safeguarded.
Another decision to watch will be chairman of the Central
Military Commission. Hu may or may not choose to stay on in that
post for a year or two, as did his predecessor, Jiang.
Which standing committee member gets which portfolio
depends, in this hierarchical and top-down state, on the order
members appear for the first time together on stage.
While the first person out will be Xi, signifying his
position as party leader and president-designate, the party's
second-ranked position is head of the largely rubber stamp
parliament, leaving the premier in third place.
But portfolios of the second and third-ranked leaders are
likely to be reversed, giving Li higher status, sources have
said.
Fourth position has historically been occupied by the head
of the ceremonial advisory body to parliament, while fifth could
be either vice president or propaganda tsar, sixth the executive
vice premier and seventh the person in charge of fighting graft.
One position almost certain to go is that held by Zhou
Yongkang, the domestic security tsar, reflecting fears the role
has become too powerful.