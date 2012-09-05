By Jason Subler
| SHANGHAI, Sept 5
SHANGHAI, Sept 5 A delayed Beijing marathon and
postponement of an exhibition on security equipment offer the
clearest signs yet that the 18th Communist Party Congress, at
which China's next top leaders will be unveiled, will take place
in mid-October.
China has yet to announce a start date for the congress,
China's biggest political meeting in 10 years, which will see
the transfer of power from President Hu Jintao and Premier Wen
Jiabao to a new generation.
The sudden delays to the two events underscore the secrecy
shrouding the event - as well as the degree to which the
security measures put in place will disrupt normal life.
Runners who have registered for the Beijing marathon,
originally scheduled for Oct. 14, have received notice that it
is subject to delay, and a clock on the marathon's website
(www.beijing-marathon.com/en/) counting down the days, hours and
minutes to the event was left blank on Wednesday.
"We are still waiting for approval documents from the
Beijing government, as the Party Congress will be this year,
which could conflict with the competition," said an official
with the Beijing marathon organising committee who would only
give her surname of Jin when reached by telephone.
"It will probably be held two or three weeks later than
previous years, so early November."
A notice on the rescheduling of the 11th China International
Exhibition on Public Safety and Security from Oct. 22-25 to Dec.
3-6 is even more explicit.
"We have received notice from the Big Events Management
Office of the Beijing Public Security Bureau that the Communist
Party's 18th Congress will be held in the middle of October
2012," the industry association organising the exhibition said.
"It has requested that all big public events in Beijing
scheduled for October be rescheduled in order to fully safeguard
security in the capital before, during and after the 18th Party
Congress," the China Security and Protection Industry
Association added in its notice.
Three Western diplomats said the Chinese Foreign Ministry
had informed their embassies that it would not accept diplomatic
visits in October, another tell-tale sign.
The congress will see 2,270 delegates descend on the capital
for roughly a week of highly choreographed deliberations. The
17th congress in 2007 also started in mid-October.
A mid-October congress would also signal that leaders have
decided, or are close to deciding, on the top echelon of power
within the Party, the Politburo Standing Committee, despite
differences of opinion among various factions.
As closed-door meetings to hammer out the final roster take
place, Xi Jinping, poised to be the next leader, appears to have
emerged politically stronger after Party elders foiled a second
attempt by Hu to stack the top ranks with his own allies,
sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
"I think we will probably have a Politburo meeting sometime
this week or next week," said Bo Zhiyue, Senior Research Fellow
at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore.
"My expectation is that after this Politburo meeting they
will make some kind of announcement" about the start date.
Until that happens, the feverish speculation will continue.
A brief poem circulated by email and text message references
the family names of seven leaders purported to have made it into
the Standing Committee -- and putting the start date for the
congress at Oct. 13.