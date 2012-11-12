BEIJING Nov 13 In 2007, a year before Beijing
hosted the Olympics, China's Communist rulers made a special
effort at a five-yearly congress to show the world transparency
and grant rare open access to foreign media.
This year's conclave is however overshadowed by China's
biggest political scandal in three decades enveloping former
high-flyer Bo Xilai and a tricky leadership transition, and that
effort has gone into reverse, at least as far as political
policy is concerned.
Zhang Gaoli, the party boss of the northern city of Tianjin
and somebody tipped to be raised to the elite decision-making
Standing Committee, sat through a so-called "open session" of
his delegation last week, hardly uttering a word.
When he did eventually speak, answering a question about his
promotion prospects, Zhang refused to be drawn.
"I am currently Tianjin Party secretary. My responsibilities
are, along with all the other representatives, to earnestly
study and discuss the spirit of the 18th Party Congress report,
and studiously carry out Tianjin's work well, so that the people
of Tianjin can truly attain the benefits, that the masses can
feel they nurture us, so we must work for the people. Since I am
still in Tianjin, I can only tell you this sentiment."
At the last congress, top officials took one-on-one
interviews, overseas reporters were encouraged to ask questions
on whatever subject they wished and government media handlers
went out of their way to be helpful, hoping to burnish China's
global image ahead of the 2008 Games.
This year, while economic officials and business leaders
have generally been willing to talk, provincial leaders and
rising political stars have largely shunned international media,
and in some cases tried to avoid talking in public at all.
Those who have spoken have been exceedingly cautious.
Wang Yang, the party chief of Guangdong province and seen by
Western experts as a beacon for political change in China,
stuck resolutely to the party line when asked about reform.
"We will follow the themes of the 18th party congress to
push for reform," he told reporters. "As for the next steps for
reform, General Secretary Hu Jintao has already clearly stated
those, so I won't recite the report for you."
Officials are prickly when queried about the lack of access
to leaders as compared to previous conclaves.
"You shouldn't ask me these sort of questions ... I don't
know," said Yao Yinliang, party secretary of the old
revolutionary base of Yanan, before swiftly walking away from
reporters at the venue.
According to rights group Reporters Without Borders, only
Eritrea, North Korea, Turkmenistan, Syria and Iran have less
press freedom than China.
DEAD-END TWEET
State media has commented favourably on media availability
at the congress.
The official Xinhua news agency put out a short report that
it had been tweeting on its official Twitter account about the
congress - not mentioning that Twitter is blocked in China, as
are Facebook and YouTube.
"@XHNews is offering a rolling report on the ongoing
National Congress of the Communist Party of China," Xinhua said.
Questions from state media to top officials inevitably come
from Xinhua, CCTV or the People's Daily, and in many cases are
appear pre-arranged, with answers read straight off prepared
scripts.
Some delegations are more politically sensitive than others.
The far western provinces of Gansu and Qinghai have been hit in
the past 18 months by self-immolations of ethnic Tibetans
protesting Chinese rule and rolling demonstrations.
The Gansu delegation took 10 questions, but refused to
entertain one from the sole Western reporter in the room. The
Qinghai delegation took no questions at all.
When approached by a Reuters reporter to ask about the case
of blind legal activist Chen Guangcheng, the official in charge
of his home town in Shandong province denied knowing who Chen
was, despite the fact that he triggered a huge diplomatic
incident between Beijing and Washington.
Some of these meetings are packed with foreign journalists,
most notably that of Chongqing, where Bo was party boss until
felled earlier this year by a massive scandal following his
wife's murder of a British businessman.
Chongqing's acting leader, Zhang Dejiang, did finally give
short answers about the case, only after the press corps began
shouting their disapproval following three uninspiring questions
in a row from state media.
Still, some delegations appear not to have got the message
of caution.
Li Jiheng, the governor of the southwestern province of
Yunnan, seemed to take positive delight in fielding questions
from reporters.
Li truncated to an hour the normally uninspiring
speech-giving of delegates, which other groups let drag on for
several hours. Then, he and party chief Qin Guangrong happily
answered a dozen questions, including one from a Reuters
journalist on sensitive relations with Myanmar.