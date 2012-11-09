(Adds context)
By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING Nov 9 A landmark trip by U.S. President
Barack Obama to Myanmar this month poses no threat to China's
interests in the Southeast Asian country, a senior Chinese
official from a key border province said on Friday.
Obama will become the first U.S. leader to visit Myanmar,
the strongest international endorsement of a fragile democratic
transition that his administration believes could help counter
China's influence in a strategically important region.
Chinese media, academics and even a few diplomats have
worried that U.S. engagement in rapidly democratising Myanmar
could threaten Beijing's relationship with what had been an
important trade partner and de facto ally.
But Qin Guangrong, the Communist Party chief of Yunnan
province, which borders Myanmar and has deep business ties with
it, said China was fully behind its opening up, especially as
peace and stability there would benefit China.
Qin said he was well aware of Obama's pending trip.
"We understand and support the wish of the Myanmar
authorities wanting to open up and become part of the world," he
told reporters on the sidelines of a Communist Party congress,
in rare comments on a sensitive relationship.
"We believe that Myanmar's leaders will exercise their
wisdom to lead their country's opening up. They know that the
people of China will always be true friends of Myanmar's."
China has long been worried by instability in its much
poorer southern neighbour, whether by fighting between Myanmar's
government and ethnic rebels spilling over into China or by the
flow of drugs in its southwestern provinces.
A stable Myanmar should make it easier for Chinese companies
which have poured vast sums into the country in recent years in
the absence of Western investment to operate more easily, though
inevitably it will also bring competition, now that the United
States and European Union have substantially eased sanctions.
Qin pointed out that Yunnan had hosted mediation efforts
between Myanmar and ethnic Kachins after fighting flared in
2011 following a 17-year truce, pushing refugees into China.
"Yunnan hopes for peace in Myanmar, ethnic harmony and
economic development and peace on the border. We don't want to
see Myanmar going back to a state of long-term war and chaos,"
he said.
Qin said Yunnan had been playing "close attention" to
Myanmar's political reforms, which he said had led to "many
important changes".
Still, concern persists over some vital Chinese projects in
the country, notably a twin oil and gas pipeline being built
across Myanmar into Yunnan.
There is a history of resentment of China among the Burmese
population and fierce public opposition to a $3.6 billion
Chinese-built dam at Myitsone that prompted President Thein Sein
to shelve the project last year, a move that stunned Beijing.
"We hope that Myanmar will protect the safety of China's
investments and personnel there," Qin said. "Because the
cooperation on these projects accord with the interests of both
sides, and are mutually beneficially and win-win."
