* PBOC chief Zhou says economy showing signs of improvement
* Zhou says policy continuity, flexibility to remain in 2013
* Zhou says PBOC can adjust policy in face of global
uncertainty
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Nov 8 China's economy is showing signs
of improvement and monetary policy settings will ensure
continuity and flexibility into 2013, central bank governor Zhou
Xiaochuan said on Thursday.
Zhou was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of China's
Communist Party congress which is meeting to choose new leaders
against a backdrop of recovery from the country's weakest period
of growth since the 2008-09 global financial crisis.
"October data is showing signs of improving. The trend of
the domestic economy is evolving in a good direction. We will
keep continuity and flexibility in next year's policy," Zhou,
governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), said.
China's recovery likely strengthened in October and data due
on Friday could cement investor expectations of a burgeoning
rebound.
Fixed asset investment and industrial production growth are
the key numbers to watch in Friday's flurry of releases - which
also include consumer and producer price inflation as well as
retail sales - as they are barometers of both domestic activity
and output from China's export-oriented factory sector.
The consensus view among economists is that a seven-quarter
long cyclical downturn in China's growth ended in Q3, when it
dipped to 7.4 percent year-on-year. A tepid rebound to 7.7
percent is anticipated in Q4 and full-year growth remains on
course for its slowest year since 1999.
Doubts linger meanwhile about the reliability of external
demand - exports were worth about 31 percent of Chinese GDP in
2011, according to the World Bank, with the external sector
supporting an estimated 200 million jobs - despite a pair of
manufacturing sector surveys on Nov. 1 that signalled the
economy began to perk up last month.
EXTERNAL RISKS
Zhou said that external risks still loomed large, but that
the central bank was ready to respond if necessary.
"There is still room for adjusting the domestic policy based
on our research an observation. There are big uncertainties in
the impact from the outside. We cannot be entirely sure about
where (the global economy) is heading," he said.
The central bank has been fine tuning policy for around a
year to help underpin growth in the world's second-biggest
economy.
The People's Bank of China cut benchmark interest rates in
June and July with accompanying steps to give banks more freedom
in setting borrowing costs and has lowered reserve ratios for
commercial lenders three times since late 2011, freeing an
estimated 1.2 trillion yuan ($193 billion) for new lending.
Tame inflation - consumer prices in October are forecast to
have risen 1.9 percent from a year ago versus a government
target of 4 percent - implies scope to further cut rates, though
most recently the PBOC has relied on large-scale injections via
open market operations to ensure financial system liquidity.
Zhou's comments follow those of China's outgoing party
chief, President Hu Jintao - almost certain to be succeeded by
Vice President Xi Jinping - who said in an earlier speech to the
congress that China would stick to policies fostering
sustainable, long-term economic development with the aim of
doubling GDP over the 10 years to 2020.