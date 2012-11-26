By Benjamin Kang Lim
BEIJING Nov 26 In China they are known as
"princelings" - the privileged children of the revolutionary
founders of the People's Republic of China. And in the
generational leadership change that just took place in Beijing,
it could not have been clearer that having the right family
bloodlines is among the most important attributes an ambitious
cadre could possess.
Of the seven men who now comprise the Communist Party's new
politburo standing committee, the apex of political power in
China, four are members of "the red aristocracy", led by the new
general secretary of the party, Xi Jinping.
The thriving of the princelings should not be a surprise,
analysts and party insiders say. Rarely in its six decades in
power has the party been under more stress. Public anger over
widespread corruption, widening income inequality and vast
environmental degradation have chipped away at its legitimacy.
The party's over-arching goal is to maintain its grip on the
nation, and moving so many princelings into top positions is
akin to taking out a political insurance policy.
"Fundamentally, princelings advocate maintaining one-party
dictatorship," said Zhang Lifan, a Beijing-based political
commentator. "This is (their) bottom line."
The rise of the princelings comes despite the fall of one of
their own ambitious brethren, Chongqing party secretary Bo
Xilai, himself a one-time contender for the standing committee
and a son of one of Mao Zedong's closest comrades. Earlier this
year, Bo's wife was convicted of murdering a British businessman
in one of modern China's biggest political scandals.
Bo himself faces possible charges of corruption and abuse of
power.
But in the wrangling over the new leadership, the
princelings got a boost from former president and party elder
Jiang Zemin, 86, widely viewed as a backroom powerbroker. Jiang
had long supported Xi's rise and helped get another princeling
onto the standing committee.
Jiang sees himself as a princeling as well, party sources
say. His uncle, who died in 1939, is hailed as a martyr of the
revolution that brought the Communists to power in 1949. Jiang
additionally hopes that backing Xi will preserve his legacy and
protect his family.
Party insiders say Jiang wants to make sure his two sons,
both of whom are successful businessmen, are protected at a time
of enhanced scrutiny of the wealth accumulated by the families
of the country's top leadership.
The new standing committee is the first to be dominated by
princelings. Jiang's successor, outgoing president Hu Jintao,
was the first among equals in the previous line-up, which
comprised mainly technocrats and bureaucrats.
But now, according to several analysts, most senior party
members have fallen in line with what late economic tsar and
one-time standing committee member Chen Yun once said: "The land
under heaven should one day be handed to princelings, who can be
trusted not to dig the party's grave."
PRINCELING IN CHIEF
In addition to Xi, 59, those on the committee with familial
ties to the country's red founders are Vice Premier Wang Qishan,
who will lead the party's efforts to contain corruption; former
Shanghai party secretary Yu Zhengsheng, 67, the oldest member on
the committee; and Zhang Dejiang, who studied economics in
North Korea and replaced Bo as party boss in Chongqing.
Beyond their commitment to party rule, insiders say the
princelings' inclinations on the critical issues facing China -
especially political and economic reform - are harder to
discern. Xi has used standard party rhetoric since taking the
top job, saying China must "continue reforming and opening up".
The princelings, analysts said, tend to be bound not by
strong policy preferences, but by their privileges and the
conviction they were born to rule.
"The way they rode to power is very similar, but whether
they share the same outlook, the same preferences for policies,
I think that's not really the case," said Damien Ma, an analyst
at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group.
Some analysts are cautiously optimistic that a leadership
dominated by Xi and the other princelings might move with
surprising boldness.
One Beijing-based political analyst, who requested anonymity
because of the sensitivity surrounding discussions on the
leadership, said princelings believe it is their birthright to
rule, and act accordingly. Analysts contrast them with leaders
from a rival political faction, the Communist Youth League which
produced President Hu.
"(The princelings) are naturally more confident and bolder
than the children of commoners like Hu, whom they see as a mere
caretaker, or a hired CEO," the analyst said. "The CEO is more
prudent. The stakeholders are more anxious than the CEO if the
company is not doing well. Princelings are likely to be bolder
in pushing for change."
Some members of the political elite believe the party, after
a decade of stagnation on political reform, needs to move
quickly to improve government transparency, accountability and
the rule of law, as well as allow more freedom of expression.
They point hopefully to Xi's princeling bloodlines.
His father, Xi Zhongxun, who gave refuge to Mao during the
Long March from 1934 to 1936, was a liberal. As party secretary
of Guangdong in 1980, the elder Xi convinced Deng Xiaoping to
allow him to set up market-oriented special economic zones in
the province, the first place to do so in the Communist era. He
also opposed the army crackdown on student protesters at
Tiananmen Square in 1989, and championed the rights of Tibetans
and other minority groups.
Others believe Xi junior's public comments and writings,
however rare, indicate he and the other princelings are
pragmatists.
A TALE OF TWO PRINCELINGS
Xi's ascension, along with the other members of the red
aristocracy, came at an awkward moment for the princelings.
Their princeling comrade Bo Xilai was ousted in March as
party boss of Chongqing, lost his seat in the wider Politburo in
April and was expelled from the party in September.
But the downfall of such a high-profile princeling, analysts
suggested, was not necessarily unhealthy. At a time of deepening
cynicism about the leadership among many Chinese, it showed that
when a princeling breaks the law, "his crime is the same as that
of a lawbreaking commoner", commentator Zhang said, quoting a
Chinese proverb.
The different outcomes for Xi and Bo also suggest that even
for the offspring of well-connected families, the way they wield
power matters. By all accounts, Xi mostly kept his head down and
did what was asked of him as he rose through the party's ranks.
Bo, by contrast, was flamboyant by Chinese political
standards and played the family card if he thought it could
help.
Bo's father, Bo Yibo, was one of the so-called "eight
immortals," and helped guide China away from some of the most
disastrous policies of the Mao era. He died in 2007.
At one point before the elder Bo's death, President Hu
summoned Bo and Xi and offered them the same job: to run the
landlocked province of Inner Mongolia, an economic backwater.
Bo, then commerce minister, was reluctant to go and told Hu
he would have to ask his father first, one party insider told
Reuters. Xi, then party boss of prosperous Zhejiang province in
eastern China, said he was not familiar with the ethnic issues
in Inner Mongolia but was willing to go.
"It was a test, but Bo used his father to pressure Hu," the
party insider said, requesting anonymity to avoid repercussions
for discussing secretive elite politics. "Xi was willing to
accept whatever the party arranged."
All along, Xi understood intuitively that "the higher the
profile (of an up and coming official), the more difficult
promotion will be", even for a princeling, said Zhang, the
political commentator.
In 2000, as governor of Fujian province in the southeast, Xi
gave an interview in which he quoted an ancient Chinese military
strategist:
"Do not try the impossible. Do not seek the unattainable ...
Do not do the irreversible. Taking up a new government post is a
relay. Don't drop the baton and run your leg well."