MOSCOW Nov 15 Russia said on Thursday the
naming of a new leadership in China would lead to stronger
relations between the political and economic heavyweight
neighbours.
China's ruling Communist Party unveiled a line-up of older
and conservative officials on Thursday, led by party chief Xi
Jinping, who will be faced with tackling issues including social
unrest and corruption in the world's second-largest economy.
The close alignment of Russia and China on major global
issues such as the Syrian conflict has scuppered action by
Western powers on the U.N. Security Council. The two countries
blocked proposed sanctions on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Russia, the biggest energy producer in the world, is also
hoping to close a natural gas deal with China, the world's
largest energy consumer, which both sides have yet to finalise
after years of negotiations.
However, growing Chinese trade influence in Russia's Far
East - where street signs are often in both Russian and Chinese
- has long been a source of tension. The countries share a
4,000-km (2,500-mile) border.
"We have no doubt the 18th congress ... of the Chinese
Communist Party will lead to the deepening of (our) bilateral
relationship, a strengthening of friendship and of good
neighbourly relations between the Russian and Chinese people,"
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said.
Russian President Vladimir has emphasised the importance of
diplomatic, trade and energy relations with China since he
returned to the Kremlin for his third term.