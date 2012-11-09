* Aims for 100 mln 3G users by year-end - chairman
* Has sold 33 mln smartphones in first 10 months
By Kelvin Soh
BEIJING, Nov 9 China Unicom, the
country's second-largest mobile carrier, expects to begin
selling Apple Inc's latest iPhones this year and has
set an ambitious target of having 100 million 3G users by
end-2012 as it tries to attract high-end users to lift profits.
"The iPhone 5 is currently being tested by the authorities,
and we'll begin selling it once it has been approved," China
Unicom chairman Chang Xiaobing told a news conference.
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd was the first Chinese mobile
operator to carry iPhones in 2009, but lost its exclusivity when
China Telecom Corp Ltd signed a similar contract with
Apple this year.
Helped by iPhones, China Unicom has seen its number of 3G
users rise steadily, reaching 66.9 million in the first nine
months, representing about 30 percent of total subscribers,
company data showed.
Chang said the carrier, which sold 33 million smartphones
through its network so far this year, aimed to have 100 million
3G users this year, which will be a huge jump from the current
figure.
The country's three carriers -- China Mobile Ltd,
China Unicom and China Telecom -- have been trying to upgrade
their mobile networks to boost data usage among increasingly
tech-savvy Chinese consumers.
China Mobile, whose 3G technology lags its two rivals', has
been building its 4G network and conducting trials. Industry
observers expect China to only start giving out 4G licences in
late 2013 and 2014.
"China will eventually have a 4G mobile network; the only
question is when. Whether China chooses to build it sooner or
later, I believe the decision made will be the correct one,"
Chang said.
China Unicom's shares traded down 1.3 percent, lagging China
Mobile, China Telecom and the main Hang Seng Index.