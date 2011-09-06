UPDATE 1-Yemen's wheat stocks will run out at end of March - UN
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.
BEIJING, Sept 6 A subsidiary of ConocoPhillips said on Tuesday that all operations at an oilfield in northern China's Bohai Bay have been shut down, as ordered by China's marine authority.
China's State Oceanic Administration (SOA) last Friday ordered ConocoPhillips China to halt injection, drilling and production at the Penglai 19-3 oilfield because it had failed to seal leaks that have lasted for nearly three months.
"Operations are currently stopped at 181 producing wells and 54 injecting wells," ConocoPhillips China said on its website. (www.conocophillips.com.cn)
The Penglai 19-3 oilfield is the country's largest offshore oilfield, with total output of 8.4 million tonnes per year (168,000 bpd), about 20 percent of total crude oil production in Bohai Bay.
ConocoPhillips has a 49 percent stake in the oilfield and acts as operator, while CNOOC Ltd , China's top offshore oil and gas producer, has a 51 percent stake.
ConocoPhillips China said it would continue to work with CNOOC to develop a plan to reduce reservoir pressure to ensure the safety of the field.
The company added that it was preparing a new marine environmental impact report for the oil field that would be submitted to the marine authority. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)
Feb 10 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a 14th week in the last 15, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to Feb. 10, bringing the total count up to 591, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there we