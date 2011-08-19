BEIJING Aug 19 A subsidiary of Houston-based
ConocoPhillips said on Friday that more than 85 percent
of oil-based mud from its oil spill in China's Bohai Bay had
been recovered and vowed to finish the cleanup by the end of
this month.
The oil leak at the Penglai 19-3 oilfield, China's biggest
offshore oil field, which started in June, has polluted 840
square kilometres of water, the State Oceanic Administration
(SOA) has said.
ConocoPhilips owns a 49 percent stake in the oilfield and
acts as the operator, while China's offshore oil specialist
CNOOC Ltd has a 51 percent stake.
The marine authority had expressed growing frustration at
the failure of ConocoPhillips China to contain the two-month oil
spill that has spread across the northeast coast and repeatedly
urged it to halt the leak by the end of August.
ConocoPhillips China said in a statement it believes the
leak at platform B of Penglai 19-3 oilfield had naturally
sealed. The company is also carrying out plans to ensure the
fault is sealed off by pumping cement into various spots along
the fault, the company said on its website
(www.conocophillips.com.cn).
The company said it has not found evidence of harm to marine
life but added it continues to work with the government and
international experts to confirm whether there has been any
affect on marine life or fisheries.
The official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday that
fishermen in north China's Hebei Province were preparing to sue
ConocoPhillips because they believed recent oil spills in Bohai
Bay were to blame for the deaths of large numbers of scallops.
Economic losses of the fishermen are believed to be between
150 million yuan and 170 million yuan ($23.5 million-$26.6
million) as more than half of the scallops the fishermen raised
have died, Xinhua said.
The State Oceanic Administration said this week it had not
determined the compensation it would seek for ecological damage
caused by the oil spill, adding it plans to sue the parties
responsible. [ID: nL3E7JG1KY]
ConocoPhillips is preparing to deliver to the China's marine
authority a report reviewing the steps taken to address these
incidents and to review forward plans. It will also keep the
public apprised of its progress, it said.
The company said on Thursday that with the approval from
SOA, it had resumed operations at some wells in China's Bohai
Bay that were ordered to shut down after an oil spill.
($1 = 6.388 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)