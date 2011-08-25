BEIJING Aug 25 China's maritime authority is
preparing to sue U.S. firm ConocoPhillips over an oil
spill in China's northern Bohai Bay, Chinese state news agency
Xinhua reported.
Citing a spokesperson from the State Oceanic Administration,
Xinhua said late on Wednesday that China was ready to file a
lawsuit seeking compensation for the spill once it appoints a
team of lawyers, perhaps before the end of August.
The maritime authority, which would file the lawsuit on
behalf of the government, was quoted as saying that the oil
spill at the Penglai 19-3 oilfield, China's biggest offshore oil
field, had polluted some 840 square kilometres of water and
damaged the country's marine environment.
It intends to select a team of eight law firms to file the
suit, from a group of 49 companies that have expressed interest
in representing China in the case.
Earlier this week, a unit of ConocoPhillips said it had
started evaluating the environmental impact of its oil spill,
but said it had not received any claims for the incident.
The company has said it halted original leaks which started
in June. ConocoPhillips owns a 49 percent stake in the oilfield
and acts as the operator, while China's top offshore oil and gas
producer, CNOOC Ltd , has a 51 percent stake.
Fishermen in the country's northern Hebei province were
preparing to sue the U.S. firms for allegedly wiping out large
numbers of scallops in the ocean, Chinese media reported
earlier.
The reports estimated that the spill had inflicted between
150 million yuan ($23.5 million) and 170 million yuan of losses
on the fishing sector.
($1 = 6.388 Chinese Yuan)
